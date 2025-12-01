Rust Wood Trading Launches 16 Curated Specialty Stores for Global Market

Rust Wood Trading announces the January 1, 2026 launch of 16 curated online specialty stores serving customers across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia. Founded by Seattle entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, the collection includes themed stores ranging from The Pet Mercantile and Lavender Boutique to Christmas Time and Good Wigs. Each store offers carefully selected vintage and contemporary products with international shipping.