Rust Wood Trading Launches 16 Curated Specialty Stores for Global Market
Rust Wood Trading announces the January 1, 2026 launch of 16 curated online specialty stores serving customers across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia. Founded by Seattle entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, the collection includes themed stores ranging from The Pet Mercantile and Lavender Boutique to Christmas Time and Good Wigs. Each store offers carefully selected vintage and contemporary products with international shipping.
Seattle, WA, December 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Seattle entrepreneur Launches 16 specialty online stores, bringing curated treasures to American shoppers. On January 1, 2026, Rust Wood Trading opens its doors with 16 carefully curated online stores, each offering unique finds for American families, collectors, and gift-givers. Founded by Seattle - based entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, Rust Wood Trading brings together everything from pet supplies and vintage kitchenware to holiday treasures and men's fashions-all in one trusted destination.
"I built this business for people like me - Americans who appreciate quality, affordability, and variety," says Sandra Morgan. "Whenever you're shopping for your pet, decorating for the holidays, or treating yourself to something special, we've made it easy to find exactly what you need."
After overcoming diabetes, poverty, and personal hardships, Morgan is launching her stores at nearly 70 years old, proving it's never too late to build your dreams and financial independence.
Shop 16 stores under one roof: 1. The Lavender Boutique, 2. The Pet Mercantile, 3. Gentlemen's Corner, 4. The Hobby store, 5. The Flying broom, 6. Velvet Whisk, 7. Brush & Barrel Art House, 8. Good Wigs, 9. Midnight Halloween, 10. Simply Beauty, 11. Kiddie Closet, 12. Giggle & Bones, 13. The Earring Shop, 14. Pillow & Pack Travel store, 15. Beautiful Attire, 16. Christmas Time.
Contact: rustwoodtrading@gmail.com
"I built this business for people like me - Americans who appreciate quality, affordability, and variety," says Sandra Morgan. "Whenever you're shopping for your pet, decorating for the holidays, or treating yourself to something special, we've made it easy to find exactly what you need."
After overcoming diabetes, poverty, and personal hardships, Morgan is launching her stores at nearly 70 years old, proving it's never too late to build your dreams and financial independence.
Shop 16 stores under one roof: 1. The Lavender Boutique, 2. The Pet Mercantile, 3. Gentlemen's Corner, 4. The Hobby store, 5. The Flying broom, 6. Velvet Whisk, 7. Brush & Barrel Art House, 8. Good Wigs, 9. Midnight Halloween, 10. Simply Beauty, 11. Kiddie Closet, 12. Giggle & Bones, 13. The Earring Shop, 14. Pillow & Pack Travel store, 15. Beautiful Attire, 16. Christmas Time.
Contact: rustwoodtrading@gmail.com
Contact
Rust Wood TradingContact
Sandra Morgan
206-255-5162
rustwoodtrading.com
Sandra Morgan
206-255-5162
rustwoodtrading.com
Categories