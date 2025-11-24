¡HOLA! Américas Debuts Inaugural Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala in Miami: A Night of Glamour and Inspiration
Honoring Chita Rivera, the event will feature top Latin talent and celebrity hosts for an unforgettable evening. The gala brings to life the annual Latina Powerhouse Top 100 list, celebrating women who are shaping culture, leadership, and innovation across the United States and Latin America.
Miami, FL, November 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ¡HOLA! Américas will debut its inaugural Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala on Monday, December 1, 2025, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. After years of elevating the Latina Powerhouse Top 100 through a digital initiative launched each Hispanic Heritage Month, this landmark event now comes to life as a dynamic, live gala honoring the most influential and visionary Latinas shaping culture across the United States and Latin America.
Inspired by the splendor of 1950s Broadway, this year’s gala will honor the incomparable Chita Rivera as the recipient of the 2025 Latina Powerhouse Honorable Mention. The evening will pay tribute to her landmark career in musical theater and her pioneering contributions to Latina representation on Broadway and in the performing arts. Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I can’t thank you enough for honoring Mamá in this manner. Your class and respect for her is a beautiful tribute to her and a testament to you and your company.”
Since 2020, the Latina Powerhouse Top 100 has spotlighted the leadership, creativity, and impact of Latinas across multiple industries. “The Latina Powerhouse Top 100 was born to amplify Latina excellence,” said Nagidmy Márquez Acosta, Chief Content Officer of ¡HOLA! Américas. “With this inaugural gala, we celebrate not only individual achievement but the collective brilliance of a community that continues to uplift, inspire, and reshape the world.”
Taking the stage for an unforgettable night are Agustín Bernasconi, Alisún Solís, Carlos Baute, Chico Castillo, Elena Rose, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Ha*Ash, Mimy Succar, Nicole Zuraitis, and Yami Safdie, with more stars to be announced soon. All performances will be accompanied by an all-star 20-piece big band. The evening will also feature a special, show-stopping DJ set by the legendary duo Nina Sky (Nicole and Natalie Albino). The celebration will be hosted by Alejandro Nones, Nadia Ferreira, Patricia Janiot, and Patricia Zavala.
Pioneering philanthropist and business leader Adrienne Arsht will deliver keynote remarks. “We are deeply honored to have her with us for this historic night. Her presence and vision embody the spirit of purpose, generosity, and cultural excellence we celebrate through Latina Powerhouse,” said Márquez Acosta.
As one of the world’s most vibrant cultural hubs for Latinos, Miami serves as the ideal setting for this inaugural gathering. With its unique fusion of heritage, creativity, and global influence, the city perfectly reflects the spirit of the Latina Powerhouse celebration and the communities it honors.
For more than 80 years, ¡HOLA! has elevated the stories and cultural contributions of the global Hispanic community. Through this new gala format, ¡HOLA! Américas deepens its commitment to celebrating the women whose stories advance visibility and excellence across every sector.
The event is made possible through the support of South Dade Kia, Disney, Ama Amoedo Foundation, Vida y Estilo, Turismo de España, Turismo de Málaga, Lola Casademunt, JP Morgan Chase, Donatella, Johnnie Walker, Daniela Califa, Florida Grand Opera, Neutrogena, and Tequila Tesoro Azul. Their collective commitment reflects a shared dedication to celebrating Latina greatness and excellence.
A special thank-you goes to Events by Alejandrina, Dilia Design Events, Constellation Culinary Group, Bergoderi Stylish Desserts, Sr. De Los Jamones, Indira Fodor Planner, Life Memories by Patricia Janiot, and New Land Theatricals for their collaboration on this inaugural celebration.
About ¡HOLA! Américas
¡HOLA! Américas is the leading Hispanic entertainment and lifestyle platform in the United States and Latin America, recognized for its exclusive coverage of major cultural moments and in-depth celebrity features that celebrate the best of life.
Following the successful launch of ¡HOLA! USA in 2016 in New York, the brand built a strong presence across the United States with a bilingual digital edition in Spanish and English, designed to reflect the country’s rich multicultural identity. Over time, it evolved into ¡HOLA! Américas, expanding its reach and influence across the region.
In October 2024, ¡HOLA! celebrated its 80th anniversary by illuminating the Empire State Building, one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, marking eight decades of storytelling, innovation, and cultural excellence.
¡HOLA! Américas is part of the ¡HOLA! & HELLO! Media Group, a global communications company founded in 1944, with a presence in 18 countries, 15 print editions, 14 websites available in 8 languages, reaching 20 million unique users, and a television channel aimed at the Hispanic audience in the United States and Latin America.
Inspired by the splendor of 1950s Broadway, this year’s gala will honor the incomparable Chita Rivera as the recipient of the 2025 Latina Powerhouse Honorable Mention. The evening will pay tribute to her landmark career in musical theater and her pioneering contributions to Latina representation on Broadway and in the performing arts. Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I can’t thank you enough for honoring Mamá in this manner. Your class and respect for her is a beautiful tribute to her and a testament to you and your company.”
Since 2020, the Latina Powerhouse Top 100 has spotlighted the leadership, creativity, and impact of Latinas across multiple industries. “The Latina Powerhouse Top 100 was born to amplify Latina excellence,” said Nagidmy Márquez Acosta, Chief Content Officer of ¡HOLA! Américas. “With this inaugural gala, we celebrate not only individual achievement but the collective brilliance of a community that continues to uplift, inspire, and reshape the world.”
Taking the stage for an unforgettable night are Agustín Bernasconi, Alisún Solís, Carlos Baute, Chico Castillo, Elena Rose, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Ha*Ash, Mimy Succar, Nicole Zuraitis, and Yami Safdie, with more stars to be announced soon. All performances will be accompanied by an all-star 20-piece big band. The evening will also feature a special, show-stopping DJ set by the legendary duo Nina Sky (Nicole and Natalie Albino). The celebration will be hosted by Alejandro Nones, Nadia Ferreira, Patricia Janiot, and Patricia Zavala.
Pioneering philanthropist and business leader Adrienne Arsht will deliver keynote remarks. “We are deeply honored to have her with us for this historic night. Her presence and vision embody the spirit of purpose, generosity, and cultural excellence we celebrate through Latina Powerhouse,” said Márquez Acosta.
As one of the world’s most vibrant cultural hubs for Latinos, Miami serves as the ideal setting for this inaugural gathering. With its unique fusion of heritage, creativity, and global influence, the city perfectly reflects the spirit of the Latina Powerhouse celebration and the communities it honors.
For more than 80 years, ¡HOLA! has elevated the stories and cultural contributions of the global Hispanic community. Through this new gala format, ¡HOLA! Américas deepens its commitment to celebrating the women whose stories advance visibility and excellence across every sector.
The event is made possible through the support of South Dade Kia, Disney, Ama Amoedo Foundation, Vida y Estilo, Turismo de España, Turismo de Málaga, Lola Casademunt, JP Morgan Chase, Donatella, Johnnie Walker, Daniela Califa, Florida Grand Opera, Neutrogena, and Tequila Tesoro Azul. Their collective commitment reflects a shared dedication to celebrating Latina greatness and excellence.
A special thank-you goes to Events by Alejandrina, Dilia Design Events, Constellation Culinary Group, Bergoderi Stylish Desserts, Sr. De Los Jamones, Indira Fodor Planner, Life Memories by Patricia Janiot, and New Land Theatricals for their collaboration on this inaugural celebration.
About ¡HOLA! Américas
¡HOLA! Américas is the leading Hispanic entertainment and lifestyle platform in the United States and Latin America, recognized for its exclusive coverage of major cultural moments and in-depth celebrity features that celebrate the best of life.
Following the successful launch of ¡HOLA! USA in 2016 in New York, the brand built a strong presence across the United States with a bilingual digital edition in Spanish and English, designed to reflect the country’s rich multicultural identity. Over time, it evolved into ¡HOLA! Américas, expanding its reach and influence across the region.
In October 2024, ¡HOLA! celebrated its 80th anniversary by illuminating the Empire State Building, one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, marking eight decades of storytelling, innovation, and cultural excellence.
¡HOLA! Américas is part of the ¡HOLA! & HELLO! Media Group, a global communications company founded in 1944, with a presence in 18 countries, 15 print editions, 14 websites available in 8 languages, reaching 20 million unique users, and a television channel aimed at the Hispanic audience in the United States and Latin America.
Contact
Hello and Hola Media, Inc.Contact
Conchita Oliva
877-465-2273
www.hola.com/us/
Conchita Oliva
877-465-2273
www.hola.com/us/
Multimedia
Categories