¡HOLA! Américas Debuts Inaugural Latina Powerhouse Top 100 Gala in Miami: A Night of Glamour and Inspiration

Honoring Chita Rivera, the event will feature top Latin talent and celebrity hosts for an unforgettable evening. The gala brings to life the annual Latina Powerhouse Top 100 list, celebrating women who are shaping culture, leadership, and innovation across the United States and Latin America.