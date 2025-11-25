Pure Roofing Opens New Office in Manassas, VA — A Blueprint for Employee Culture, Growth, and Community Impact

Pure Roofing has opened a new office in Manassas, VA, featuring an employee-focused space with an indoor basketball court and entertainment area. The new location serves as the model for the company’s Market Hub Expansion Plan. Pure Roofing is also supporting the community through a local food drive and by donating a free roof to a U.S. Army veteran through partnerships with Habitat for Humanity and Owens Corning.