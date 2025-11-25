Pure Roofing Opens New Office in Manassas, VA — A Blueprint for Employee Culture, Growth, and Community Impact
Pure Roofing has opened a new office in Manassas, VA, featuring an employee-focused space with an indoor basketball court and entertainment area. The new location serves as the model for the company’s Market Hub Expansion Plan. Pure Roofing is also supporting the community through a local food drive and by donating a free roof to a U.S. Army veteran through partnerships with Habitat for Humanity and Owens Corning.
Manassas, VA, November 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pure Roofing, a leading Virginia-based roofing company, proudly announces the opening of its new office located at 9352 Mike Garcia Drive in Manassas, Virginia. The innovative workspace reflects the company’s motto, “Better Roofs. Better Lives.” — representing Pure Roofing’s dual focus on delivering exceptional craftsmanship and fostering a thriving, people-first culture.
The newly completed indoor basketball court and entertainment area were built for employee enjoyment and team-building, blending productivity with wellness. This new space serves as the model for Pure Roofing’s future expansion plan, showcasing the company’s vision for how its culture and environment will be replicated in additional cities across the East Coast.
“Our company doesn’t just build roofs; we build better lives,” said Billy Sampson, President of Pure Roofing. “This new office is more than a workplace — it’s a blueprint for how we’ll continue to grow, empower our people, and build a culture worth replicating.”
A Blueprint for Future Expansion
The Manassas office is the first realization of Pure Roofing’s Market Hub Expansion Plan — an initiative to establish additional offices in key cities while promoting market hub partners from within the organization. This approach ensures every new location carries the same standards of integrity, accountability, and excellence that define the Pure Roofing brand.
“Our growth strategy is about more than scaling revenue,” added Sampson. “It’s about creating partnership opportunities for the people who helped build this company from the ground up.”
Commitment to Community
Staying true to its motto, Pure Roofing has partnered with a local food drive in Manassas to help families impacted by the recent government shutdown. The initiative supports local residents by providing food and essential items during the holiday season.
In addition, Pure Roofing also partnered with Habitat for Humanity and Owens Corning to honor a local U.S. Army veteran. On Veterans Day, the team donated and installed a brand-new roof at no cost through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project — a national initiative that provides free roofs to veterans in need. The collaboration reflects Pure Roofing’s ongoing commitment to service, gratitude, and giving back to those who have served our country.
“We believe our responsibility goes beyond our customers and employees — it includes giving back to the communities that support us,” said Sampson. “We’re proud to stand with those helping our neighbors during challenging times.”
About Pure Roofing
At Pure Roofing, Better Roofs. Better Lives. represents more than exceptional craftsmanship — it reflects our mission to improve lives both on and off the roof. The company provides homeowners with protection and peace of mind while creating meaningful opportunities for employees to grow personally and professionally.
The chevrons in the Pure Roofing logo were designed to mirror the structure of a roof and to honor America’s military, law enforcement, and first responders — a lasting symbol of service, protection, and resilience.
For more information, visit https://pureroofingva.com.
About Pure Roofing
