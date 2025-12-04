TPT Global Tech Secures European ISIN for Its $40 Million Tokenized Bond Offering Through Luxembourg-Domiciled Securitization Vehicle in Partnership with Realiz
San Diego, CA, December 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPT" or "the Company") (OTCBB: TPTW), a San Diego-headquartered leader in global technological innovations, telecommunications, and digital media infrastructure, today announced the issuance of its European International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) - CH1509100140 for a $40 million tokenized bond offering. This achievement represents a pivotal step in TPT's international capital markets strategy, enabling efficient, compliant access to global investors and accelerating the company's expansion in high-growth digital sectors.
The digital bond is launched through the TPT Global Tech Fund, a Luxembourg-domiciled securitization vehicle designed to support TPT's advancements in telecommunications, digital entertainment, international broadcast distribution, eSIM mobile connectivity, and the worldwide rollout of VüMe—TPT's flagship all-in-one digital ecosystem. VüMe seamlessly integrates OTT streaming, live broadcasting, social engagement, communications tools, e-commerce, and advanced financial services via VüMe FinTech, now supercharged with AI-driven features for intelligent content discovery, hyper-personalized user experiences, automated engagement tools, and predictive financial interactions. This positions VüMe as a next-generation unified digital environment tailored for both developed and emerging markets. youtu.be/4V1J0KsOAGc
Structured as a fully regulated real-world asset (RWA) digital security, the tokenized bond capitalizes on Luxembourg's premier securitization framework—known for its tax neutrality, compartmentalization, and flexibility under the Law of 22 March 2004 on Securitisation—and Liechtenstein's pioneering blockchain regulations. Compliant with EU MiCA standards, the offering ensures bankruptcy-remote isolation, limited recourse, and seamless on-chain trading, transforming traditional bonds into liquid, fractionalized digital instruments.
TPT Global Tech has partnered with Realiz, the Luxembourg-based securitization fund creating traditional finance through blockchain and DeFi integration. Specializing in structuring €5M–€100M bonds for SMEs, Realiz tokenizes them as RWAs to unlock private credit opportunities and enable seamless on-chain trading via digital exchanges and neo-banks. With a focus on ESG-aligned, high-yield diversification for wealth managers, family offices, UHNWIs, and retail investors, Realiz engineered the bond's technological and regulatory backbone: smart-contract governance, a MiCA-compliant blockchain layer, real-time investor ledgering, and robust digital identity verification. This collaboration delivers an institution-ready digital fixed-income product with transparent audit trails, automated compliance, and secure DLT governance—bridging regulated securitization with innovative digital markets.
One of Europe's foremost regulated banks for digital financial instruments and tokenized securities, based in Liechtenstein, issued the official European ISIN and will serve as paying agent, custodian, and settlement provider. Supervised by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA), and the Banks infrastructure allows institutional investors, private banks, family offices, and asset managers across the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and select jurisdictions to book, clear, and custody the bond with ease. This integration of traditional settlement rails and blockchain automation reduces costs, enhances liquidity, and broadens participation in tokenized RWAs.
The $40 million initial tranche launches a multi-stage digital capital strategy, with proceeds fueling TPT's telecom platforms, digital entertainment capabilities, eSIM services, and VüMe's AI ecosystem. The bond's fixed-coupon structure, backed by Luxembourg-regulated assets and fortified by one of Europe’s top Bank for custody, offers predictable yields alongside tokenized efficiencies—empowering investors to engage with TPT's transformative growth.
"This accomplishment marks a transformative moment for TPT Global Tech," said Stephen J. Thomas III, Chairman and CEO. "Securing our European ISIN and finalizing this regulated tokenized bond elevates our financial strategy to new heights. With Realiz as one of our key partners, we now offer a fully compliant, institutionally structured digital instrument that will supercharge VüMe's global expansion—including VüMe FinTech and VüMe AI—while bolstering our telecom and media operations worldwide."
TPT Global Tech positions this tokenized bond as one of Europe's most advanced institutional digital fixed-income offerings. By blending Luxembourg's gold-standard securitization ecosystem, Liechtenstein's blockchain-forward policies, Realiz's DeFi-integrated tokenization expertise, and Bank Frick's ISIN/custody excellence, TPT has forged a next-generation instrument that democratizes access to secure, high-yield RWA investments—driving liquidity, inclusivity, and innovation for TPT's AI-powered digital ecosystem.
About TPT Global Tech
TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTC: TPTW) is a technology, telecommunications, media, and digital services company delivering innovative solutions across mobile connectivity, OTT broadcasting, digital content distribution, fintech, and AI-driven engagement. Its flagship platform, VüMe, integrates streaming, social interaction, payments, e-commerce, and mobile services into a single AI-enhanced global ecosystem. Through international expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships, the company aims to bridge the digital divide and redefine how consumers and businesses engage with digital services worldwide. For more, visit www.tptglobaltech.com.
About Realiz
Realiz is a Luxembourg-based securitization fund revolutionizing traditional finance through blockchain and DeFi. We structure €5M–€100M bonds for SMEs, tokenizing them as real-world assets (RWAs) to unlock private credit and enable seamless on-chain trading. This bridges regulated securitization with digital markets, providing wealth managers, family offices, UHNWIs, and retail investors access to liquid, high-yield, diversified opportunities. Our mission unites structured finance expertise with tokenization and DeFi integration, democratizing premium investments via compliant, low-entry digital securities. Backed by strategic partnerships and a robust distribution network, Realiz delivers secure, transparent, and innovative portfolio enhancement. Learn more at www.realiz.io.
Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Rick Eberhardt
TPT Global Tech, Inc.
Email: rick@tptglobaltech.com
Phone: 702-556-7096
Categories