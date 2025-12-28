National First Ladies Day Commission Announces Official Endorsement of “First Ladies for Kids,” a New Educational Collection from Presidents For Kids
The National First Ladies Day Commission has officially endorsed First Ladies for Kids, a new educational activity-book series by Presidents For Kids. Designed for children ages 5–10, the collection highlights the leadership, stories, and impact of America’s First Ladies through biographies, activities, and historical content, expanding PFK’s mission to make U.S. history engaging and accessible for young learners nationwide.
Sudbury, MA, December 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A historic partnership between two institutions dedicated to preserving American history brings the stories, leadership, and legacy of America’s First Ladies directly to young learners nationwide.
The National First Ladies Day Commission (NFLDC) is proud to officially endorse First Ladies for Kids, a new educational activity-book collection from Presidents For Kids (PFK). The launch marks an important moment in children’s history education, bringing long-overlooked stories of America’s First Ladies into classrooms and homes across the country. For the first time, young students will have accessible, engaging tools that highlight the courage, leadership, compassion, and influence of the women who shaped the nation alongside its Presidents.
The partnership brings together two organizations united by mission. NFLDC works to recognize and honor the contributions of America’s First Ladies, while Presidents For Kids has become nationally known for its best-selling series of presidential activity books. Together, the two groups share a vision of expanding historical education and sparking curiosity in young minds through storytelling, creativity, and hands-on learning.
“Two institutions founded on the preservation of American history coming together to celebrate the First Ladies — what could be more perfect?” said Massee McKinley, Member of the National First Ladies Day Commission. “For far too long, their stories have lived in the background. This collaboration ensures children grow up with a deeper understanding of the leadership, resilience, and lasting influence of these remarkable women.”
A New Approach to Legacy and Learning
Written for children ages 5–10, the First Ladies for Kids collection introduces students to the lives of the women behind the presidency through beautifully illustrated, interactive books. Each edition includes a kid-friendly biography, historical highlights, hands-on activities, fun facts, trivia, coloring pages, advocacy highlights, and even insights into White House life and presidential pets. The series invites children to learn history through exploration and imagination rather than memorization, offering a screen-free learning experience that is both educational and fun.
The collection builds on the national success of Presidents For Kids, which has sold thousands of activity books across all 50 states. With the launch of the First Ladies series, PFK expands its mission and offers a more complete historical narrative — one that recognizes leadership beyond elected office and celebrates women who shaped the nation through policy, service, reform, diplomacy, and community.
“I couldn’t be happier about this partnership — it felt like the missing puzzle piece,” said Dan Scudder, Founder of Presidents For Kids. “Learning about leadership must include the full story — and the First Ladies play an essential role in that story. With NFLDC’s support, we can give children the opportunity to learn from women whose courage and compassion helped shape our country.”
Celebrating First Lady Impact
America’s First Ladies have been at the heart of national conversation for more than two centuries. Martha Washington supported the Continental Army through war; Dolley Madison shaped early American culture; Eleanor Roosevelt became a champion of civil and human rights; and Michelle Obama transformed modern health, education, and family initiatives. Their voices influenced change, their work guided communities, and their decisions helped move the country forward — often without receiving equal historical recognition.
The First Ladies for Kids collection aims to bring those stories into the spotlight. As McKinley notes, “The First Ladies are often forgotten in the broader historical narrative. It is our desire to celebrate, educate, and elevate their legacy. Through this partnership, we give America’s children the chance to learn from the women who shaped our history.”
A Shared Mission for the Future
With its endorsement, NFLDC and PFK will work jointly to expand national awareness of First Lady history and increase educational access for teachers, families, and schools. Their shared goals include strengthening civic education by incorporating First Lady stories into learning materials, inspiring young children to imagine their own capacity for leadership, preserving history through interactive print rather than screens, and building public participation around the annual celebration of National First Ladies Day in April.
Availability and Launch Timeline
The First Ladies for Kids collection is available exclusively at www.presidentsforkids.com, with new titles releasing throughout the year. Special editions and educational rollouts will align with key dates including Presidents Day in February, Women’s History Month in March, National First Ladies Day in April, and the Back-to-School season in late summer and fall. The long-term goal is to create a complete First Lady library representing all historical eras.
About the National First Ladies Day Commission
The National First Ladies Day Commission includes the Society of Presidential Descendants, the National First Ladies’ Library, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and leading historians, educators, and civic leaders across the country. The Commission works to honor and preserve First Lady history through education, community service, and public programming, while overseeing the national observance of National First Ladies Day.
About Presidents For Kids
Presidents For Kids (PFK) is dedicated to teaching American history through creative, hands-on learning experiences. Each book tells the story of a United States President using kid-friendly biographies, historical moments, fun facts, and activities that turn history into an adventure. The new First Ladies for Kids collection extends this mission by spotlighting the extraordinary leadership, service, and influence of America’s First Ladies.
Media Contact
Dan Scudder
Presidents For Kids
press@presidentsforkids.com
www.presidentsforkids.com
Nicholas Inman
National First Ladies Day Commission
futureprez74@hotmail.com
www.nationalfirstladiesday.org
