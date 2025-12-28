National First Ladies Day Commission Announces Official Endorsement of “First Ladies for Kids,” a New Educational Collection from Presidents For Kids

The National First Ladies Day Commission has officially endorsed First Ladies for Kids, a new educational activity-book series by Presidents For Kids. Designed for children ages 5–10, the collection highlights the leadership, stories, and impact of America’s First Ladies through biographies, activities, and historical content, expanding PFK’s mission to make U.S. history engaging and accessible for young learners nationwide.