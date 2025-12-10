UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem.
England, United Kingdom, December 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- https://ukfinancialltd.com/news UK Financial Ltd proudly announces the appointment of Alexes Crespo as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), marking a major milestone in the company’s continued expansion, financial discipline, and long-term global strategy.
Alexes Crespo brings a powerful blend of academic excellence, entrepreneurial training, and modern financial leadership to UK Financial Ltd. She is a graduate of South Texas College, where she completed her studies in Business Administration, and she is currently continuing her education at the same institution at the master’s level. In addition, Alexes holds advanced certifications in Entrepreneurship and Finance from the Melbourne Institute of Technology (MIT) — a globally respected institution for business and financial innovation.
Her role as CFO will place her at the center of UK Financial Ltd’s financial architecture, including treasury oversight, capital structuring, regulatory preparation, and ecosystem-wide financial strategy across the company’s expanding portfolio of digital assets and real-world asset initiatives.
“Alexes represents the next generation of disciplined, forward-thinking financial leadership,” said James Dahlke, President & CEO of UK Financial Ltd & The Maya Preferred Project. “She brings intelligence, integrity, innovation, and an unmatched work ethic. This appointment is not symbolic — it is strategic.”
As the daughter of Vice President Richard Crespo, Alexes also represents a second-generation commitment to the company’s mission — reinforcing UK Financial Ltd’s long-term vision of stability, legacy leadership, and institutional credibility in global finance and blockchain-based asset markets.
With this appointment, UK Financial Ltd continues to strengthen its executive leadership team at a critical time as the company advances its regulated digital asset infrastructure, real-world asset backing, and international financial expansion.
About UK Financial Ltd
UK Financial Ltd is a global financial and digital-asset company specializing in real-world asset backing, institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure, and next-generation financial products. With an eight-year public market track record, the company continues to lead innovation across compliant tokenization, reserve-based assets, and financial technology.
For Press Questions Please Contact:
James Dahlke,
President and gm CEO Of
UK Financial Ltd &
The Maya Preferred Project
Email: info@ukfinancialltd.com
Come Join them at
https://ukfinancialltd.com
https://MayaPreferred.io
