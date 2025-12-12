NDASA Opposes Schedule III of Marijuana by Executive Order
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s recent announcement to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While the move is being celebrated by some as a step toward marijuana reform, NDASA warns that this decision could have catastrophic consequences for the safety of the United States workforce and transportation sectors.
“Rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III will dismantle critical safety measures that have protected our roads, airways, and communities for decades,” said Emilee Avery, NDASA Board Member and Fitness for Duty Manager. “The guardrails implemented under President Reagan’s administration 30 years ago have been instrumental in ensuring that safety-sensitive positions, such as truck drivers, school bus drivers, and airline pilots, remain drug-free. This decision threatens to undo all of that progress.”
Under current Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, marijuana use is strictly prohibited for employees in safety-sensitive roles, and pre-employment and random drug testing are required to ensure compliance. However, if marijuana is rescheduled to Schedule III, these testing requirements will be eliminated, leaving critical sectors vulnerable to increased risks.
“Without the ability to test for marijuana, we are opening the door to a workforce where individuals in safety-critical roles may be impaired on the job,” Mark Magsam, NDASA Chairman of the Board continues, “This is not just a workplace issue—it’s a public safety crisis waiting to happen. The lives of schoolchildren, commuters, and airline passengers are at stake.”
NDASA is urging the Trump Administration to reconsider this decision and to engage with industry experts, safety advocates, and public health organizations to fully understand the unintended consequences of rescheduling marijuana. The association emphasizes that while marijuana reform may be a topic of national debate, the safety of the nation’s transportation systems and communities must remain a top priority.
“We are deeply concerned that the administration is not taking the time to listen to the voices of those who understand the critical importance of maintaining a drug-free workforce in safety-sensitive industries,” said NDASA’s Executive Director, Jo McGuire. By rescheduling Marijuana without first implementing a safety carve-out for DOT safety sensitive positions and federal employees, this administration is risking public safety for all United States citizens. McGuire emphasizes, “Our mission is to keep our transportation sector and communities safe and drug-free, and we will continue to advocate for policies that uphold these values.”
NDASA calls on policymakers, industry leaders, and concerned citizens to join the conversation and ensure that public safety is not compromised in the pursuit of marijuana reform.
On Tuesday, December 16, at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) NDASA will host a National Conversation on Marijuana Rescheduling to further discuss these important issues. We welcome all who wish to join. Register at: Please register for A National Conversation on Marijuana Rescheduling on Dec 16, 2025 4:00 PM EST at:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4354695418538346753 or watch it via live streaming on Facebook or LinkedIn.
About NDASA
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is a leading advocate dedicated to promoting safe and drug-free workplaces and communities. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, NDASA works to uphold the highest standards of safety and compliance in industries across the United States. For more information visit www.ndasa.com.
For media inquiries, please contact Jo McGuire, Executive Director at: jomcguire@ndasa.com
