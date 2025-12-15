NDASA Urges Congress to Protect Public Safety

The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm as reports circulate that President Trump may issue an Executive Order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While rescheduling could have medical and research benefits, NDASA warns that without explicit safeguards, this move could dismantle critical workplace safety programs and endanger lives.