NDASA Urges Congress to Protect Public Safety
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm as reports circulate that President Trump may issue an Executive Order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While rescheduling could have medical and research benefits, NDASA warns that without explicit safeguards, this move could dismantle critical workplace safety programs and endanger lives.
Washington, DC, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm as reports circulate that President Trump may issue an Executive Order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While rescheduling could have medical and research benefits, NDASA warns that without explicit safeguards, this move could dismantle critical workplace safety programs and endanger lives.
Why It Matters:
Federally mandated drug testing — including marijuana — has been a cornerstone of transportation safety for over three decades. These protocols protect the public by ensuring that individuals in safety-sensitive positions such as airline pilots, air traffic controllers, school bus drivers, and truck drivers are free from impairing substances. Rescheduling marijuana without preserving the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) authority to test for marijuana could create dangerous loopholes.
“If marijuana is rescheduled without regard to workplace safety, transportation employees may very well find a loophole where they would be free from marijuana testing,” warns Mark Magsam, Chairman of NDASA. “This poses a significant risk to the safety of our roads, skies, and rails.”
The Broader Impact:
Beyond transportation, the American workforce could face unintended consequences. Safety programs across industries may be weakened, increasing the risk of accidents and liability for employers nationwide.
Call to Action
NDASA calls on its members and all stakeholders to contact their U.S. Representatives and Senators immediately and demand:
Protective Language in Any Executive Order or Legislation that explicitly preserves DOT’s authority to test for marijuana in safety-sensitive positions.
Continuation of Federally Regulated Testing Standards to maintain the integrity of workplace safety programs.
Clear Guidance for Employers to prevent confusion and ensure compliance with safety regulations.
About NDASA
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association is the leading voice for safe and drug-free workplaces. For over 30 years, NDASA has championed policies that protect public safety and support responsible testing practices. www.ndasa.com. Media Contacts, please reach out to jomcguire@ndasa.com.
Contact
National Drug and Alcohol Screening AssociationContact
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
info@ndasa.com
