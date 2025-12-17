Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup.
Castro Valley, CA, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Independent developer BINXtv is excited to announce Bouncy Bean, a cozy physics idle game coming to Windows via Steam. Designed for players who want a relaxing, joyful experience, Bouncy Bean blends pachinko-style physics, light idle mechanics, and a wholesome cooking theme to create a uniquely chill game for all ages.
In Bouncy Bean, players drop a bean into a playfield of ingredients. The bean tumbles and ricochets on its own, gathering everything needed to craft a delicious soup. When it lands on a directional launcher, players choose the angle and send it flying again. With no timers, no pressure, and no fail states, Bouncy Bean offers a soothing experience perfect for quick sessions or longer, winding-down evenings.
“I wanted to create a game that feels fun and soothing… something you can play for a few minutes or unwind with for an hour,” said J.A. Ames, creator of Bouncy Bean. “A great break from high-intensity games.”
Key Features
Cozy, Low-Stress Gameplay — Enjoy an inviting kitchen world filled with soft colors, cheerful sounds, and chill vibes.
Light Idle Mechanics — Watch your bean bounce and gather ingredients on its own, with occasional choices that keep gameplay satisfying.
Pachinko-Inspired Physics — Drop, bounce, ricochet, and collect as your bean navigates playful layouts full of fruits and kitchen tools.
Simple & Satisfying Progression — Unlock new soups and explore charming new levels as you play.
Cute Visuals & Wholesome Fun — A delightful atmosphere designed for players looking for a break from the noise and intensity of modern gaming.
Perfect for Fans Of
Cozy games
Chill / relaxing gameplay
Idle and idle-lite games
Physics and pachinko-style mechanics
Wholesome, family-friendly experiences
Release and Availability
Bouncy Bean is now available on Steam, and players can jump in today to experience its low-stress gameplay. Ongoing updates and announcements can be found on Steam and Binx.tv’s social channels. store.steampowered.com/app/4192040/Bouncy_Bean/
In Bouncy Bean, players drop a bean into a playfield of ingredients. The bean tumbles and ricochets on its own, gathering everything needed to craft a delicious soup. When it lands on a directional launcher, players choose the angle and send it flying again. With no timers, no pressure, and no fail states, Bouncy Bean offers a soothing experience perfect for quick sessions or longer, winding-down evenings.
“I wanted to create a game that feels fun and soothing… something you can play for a few minutes or unwind with for an hour,” said J.A. Ames, creator of Bouncy Bean. “A great break from high-intensity games.”
Key Features
Cozy, Low-Stress Gameplay — Enjoy an inviting kitchen world filled with soft colors, cheerful sounds, and chill vibes.
Light Idle Mechanics — Watch your bean bounce and gather ingredients on its own, with occasional choices that keep gameplay satisfying.
Pachinko-Inspired Physics — Drop, bounce, ricochet, and collect as your bean navigates playful layouts full of fruits and kitchen tools.
Simple & Satisfying Progression — Unlock new soups and explore charming new levels as you play.
Cute Visuals & Wholesome Fun — A delightful atmosphere designed for players looking for a break from the noise and intensity of modern gaming.
Perfect for Fans Of
Cozy games
Chill / relaxing gameplay
Idle and idle-lite games
Physics and pachinko-style mechanics
Wholesome, family-friendly experiences
Release and Availability
Bouncy Bean is now available on Steam, and players can jump in today to experience its low-stress gameplay. Ongoing updates and announcements can be found on Steam and Binx.tv’s social channels. store.steampowered.com/app/4192040/Bouncy_Bean/
Contact
BINXtvContact
Yon Hardisty
510-3983753
https://binx.pro/
Contact at will.
Yon Hardisty
510-3983753
https://binx.pro/
Contact at will.
Categories