Mission Microwave Inks Deal with Telesat for Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Infrastructure
Leading manufacturer of Solid-State Power Amplifiers announces their selection as a supplier to the Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network. Compact Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers will be integrated into Telesat’s Landing Station Infrastructure at Gateway sites around the world.
Cypress, CA, January 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC (“Mission Microwave”), a leading provider of solid-state power amplifiers and block upconverters for satellite communications, today announced a contract award for Mission Microwave to design and deliver solid state power block upconverters (BUCs) for the Telesat Lightspeed Landing Stations.
Each Telesat Lightspeed Landing Station will host multiple antennas that will be integrated with Mission Microwave’s compact 100-watt BUCs with Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifier modules and wide band 27.5-30GHz high quality upconverters. The globally deployed Landing Stations are fully integrated with the Telesat Lightspeed satellite network and play an important role in connecting user traffic to Points-of-Presence for telecom networks, internet and cloud services, and private interconnections for customer networks.
Francis Auricchio, President and CEO of Mission Microwave commented “We worked diligently with the Telesat Lightspeed engineering team to offer a solution that countered initial assumptions and improved the overall efficiency of the base stations. We enjoyed the challenge of working with a leading technology team that could appreciate the value of our company’s innovative products and are very proud to be a part of the Telesat Lightspeed program.”
“Thanks to Mission Microwave’s innovative BUC technology, characterized by its compact design and exceptional RF efficiency, Telesat will benefit from significant improvements in energy efficiency and lower size, weight and power (SWAP),” stated Aneesh Dalvi, Telesat’s Vice President of Lightspeed Systems Development. “The BUCs are a core component of our Landing Station infrastructure and we’re excited to welcome the Mission Microwave team to the Telesat Lightspeed program.”
About Mission Microwave Technologies, LLC
Mission Microwave Technologies is at the forefront of the satellite communications industry, shipping high-power X-, Ku-, and Ka-Band BUCs for critical applications in ground, maritime, aviation, and aerospace sectors for both government and commercial customers. Mission Microwave brings revolutionary design to RF (Radio Frequency) and microwave electronics, using the latest in GaN semiconductor technology. Mission Microwave focuses on minimizing size, weight, and power (SWaP) for these critical applications while providing customers with the highest levels of efficiency, reliability, and performance.
Contact
Sean Souffie
(951) 893-4925
www.missionmicrowave.com
