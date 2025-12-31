Boy Butter Premieres “The Beach Cowboy” TV Commercial During Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race
Boy Butter, the longtime personal lubricant brand, is premiering its newest television commercial, The Beach Cowboy, debuting during Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The sun-drenched spot stars model and social media standout Matthew Dubbe and celebrates modern masculine beauty, confidence, and sex-positive self-expression, while airing nationally across major networks including CNBC, Fox Business, ESPN, and Fox Sports.
New York, NY, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Boy Butter, the personal lubricant brand, unveils its latest television commercial; The Beach Cowboy, a sun-drenched fantasy celebrating modern masculine beauty. Opning at golden hour, the spot transports viewers to the shoreline, where a rugged cowboy sheds his layers and splashes into the surf, equal parts confidence and charm.
Starring model and social media standout Matthew Dubbe, The Beach Cowboy embodies an inspirational vision. “Matthew was the ideal choice for our Marlboro Man meets Baywatch concept, a confident, sun-kissed presence strutting the shoreline and unapologetically owning the spotlight,” says Boy Butter founder Eyal Feldman.
The commercial was created by Straw Hat Productions, co-founded by Feldman’s sister, Donna Feldman, model, actor, and the producer behind Boy Butter’s TV campaigns since 2020. “This short film is a celebration of the male form in all its splendor,” says Donna. “It’s exactly the kind of content audiences are craving right now: a hot, fit man who sparks desire and delivers playful, sexy fun in an irresistible way.”
The Beach Cowboy premieres Friday, January 2 at 8/7c during Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, with nationwide coverage in Canada on OutTV. The campaign will also air during the morning stock market opening bell on CNBC and Fox Business, and in the evenings on ESPN and Fox Sports, bringing Boy Butter’s celebration of masculine beauty to millions throughout 2026.
Link to Boy Butter TV Ad: youtu.be/FtAy1vhH6eM
Starring model and social media standout Matthew Dubbe, The Beach Cowboy embodies an inspirational vision. “Matthew was the ideal choice for our Marlboro Man meets Baywatch concept, a confident, sun-kissed presence strutting the shoreline and unapologetically owning the spotlight,” says Boy Butter founder Eyal Feldman.
The commercial was created by Straw Hat Productions, co-founded by Feldman’s sister, Donna Feldman, model, actor, and the producer behind Boy Butter’s TV campaigns since 2020. “This short film is a celebration of the male form in all its splendor,” says Donna. “It’s exactly the kind of content audiences are craving right now: a hot, fit man who sparks desire and delivers playful, sexy fun in an irresistible way.”
The Beach Cowboy premieres Friday, January 2 at 8/7c during Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, with nationwide coverage in Canada on OutTV. The campaign will also air during the morning stock market opening bell on CNBC and Fox Business, and in the evenings on ESPN and Fox Sports, bringing Boy Butter’s celebration of masculine beauty to millions throughout 2026.
Link to Boy Butter TV Ad: youtu.be/FtAy1vhH6eM
Contact
Boy ButterContact
Eyal Feldman
917-334-6104
boybutter.com
Eyal Feldman
917-334-6104
boybutter.com
Multimedia
Boy Butter “The Beach Cowboy” TV Commercial – Official Still
Official still from Boy Butter’s television commercial The Beach Cowboy, starring model Matthew Dubbe. The spot premiered during Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV and airs regionally across CNBC, Fox Business, ESPN, Fox Sports, and nationwide on OutTV in Canada.
Categories