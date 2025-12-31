Boy Butter Premieres “The Beach Cowboy” TV Commercial During Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race

Boy Butter, the longtime personal lubricant brand, is premiering its newest television commercial, The Beach Cowboy, debuting during Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV. The sun-drenched spot stars model and social media standout Matthew Dubbe and celebrates modern masculine beauty, confidence, and sex-positive self-expression, while airing nationally across major networks including CNBC, Fox Business, ESPN, and Fox Sports.