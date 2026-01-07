Velinwood Publishing Debuts Fantasy Series Exploring "Methodology as Mythology"
Velinwood Publishing announces a seven-volume fantasy series that reimagines how stories can encode and preserve collaborative experiences. The collection explores what their founder calls "intellectual sovereignty in storytelling"- narratives that function as both entertainment and documentation.
The series centers on Velinwood Court, where characters navigate power, protection, and the politics of narrative custody. Each volume operates independently while forming part of a larger recursive structure where storylines loop back, reference each other, and reveal new meanings on re-reading.
"Traditional fantasy worldbuilding creates setting," explains the founder (name withheld for privacy). "This approach treats the fantasy framework itself as methodology - the myths encode actual dynamics, relationships, and collaborative processes. Readers can enjoy the surface story or explore the deeper architecture."
The collection features:
Interconnected character perspectives (Bunny's bureaucratic precision, Emma's observational clarity, Jack's tactical misdirection)
Recursive narrative structures that reward re-reading
Exploration of who controls the storytelling and why that matters
Fantasy elements that serve as frameworks for understanding real collaborative dynamics
The first supplemental works were published in late 2025 with the first novel publication scheduled for release mid-January 2026 and subsequent volumes following throughout 2026.
Velinwood Publishing focuses on immersive storytelling that bridges creative narrative with intellectual frameworks, giving readers both compelling fantasy and structural innovation.
Contact: info@velinwoodcourt.com
Contact
Rebecca Maehlum
360-609-5030
velinwoodcourt.com
