Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Newark, DE, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action.
“As we continue to scale Agile Auto, it’s critical that we have leaders who truly understand the dealer perspective,” said John Ellis, CEO of Agile Auto. “David’s experience across retail and automotive marketplaces allows him to bridge strategy and execution, helping dealers apply data with confidence and discipline.”
David Heitzmann brings over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry to Agile Auto, with a career spanning automotive marketplaces, digital retail, and retail dealership operations. His background includes roles with TrueCar and AutoTrader, as well as hands-on experience within dealership environments, giving him a well-rounded perspective on sales, inventory sourcing, and used-car operations.
As Director of Channel Management at Agile Auto, David is responsible for strengthening dealer engagement, driving platform adoption, and ensuring dealership partners consistently realize value from the platform. He works closely with owners, general managers, and used car managers to reinforce buying discipline, improve inventory flow, and support smarter, data-driven decision-making across their operations.
David is passionate about making Agile Auto intuitive, actionable, and indispensable to dealers’ daily workflows. His focus is on helping teams not only understand the data, but confidently apply it to improve performance, profitability, and long-term success.
About Agile Auto
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. Agile Auto is the first-of-its-kind intelligence platform purpose-built for used-car operations. It layers seamlessly on top of your existing IMS, DMS, and local market intelligence stack - converting raw data into actionable insights, daily decisions and measurable results.
