ViXC Launches Unified Platform for Photo Management, Collaboration, and Workflow Automation
ViXC today announced the release of its newest platform version, delivering a unified solution for photo organization, community sharing, team collaboration, and no-code workflow automation. The update brings together content from major cloud storage providers into a single intelligent gallery, while introducing powerful tools designed for individuals and organizations managing large volumes of visual assets.
Washington, DC, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The latest ViXC release introduces community sharing, enabling users to create and share curated photo collections within trusted groups. In parallel, newly launched organizational accounts support collaborative workflows by allowing teams to manage shared libraries with role-based access and centralized control.
To eliminate fragmented photo storage, ViXC now offers seamless integrations with leading cloud platforms, including Dropbox, Adobe Lightroom, Google Photos, Google Drive, and OneDrive. Users can also download images directly from cameras into their ViXC personal gallery, streamlining the transition from capture to organization.
A key highlight of the release is Vista Gallery, ViXC’s new unified gallery view. Vista Gallery provides users with a single, consolidated view of photos and portfolios across multiple cloud services, eliminating the need to switch between platforms while preserving existing storage locations.
ViXC also introduces visual workflow automation, allowing users to design and reuse repetitive workflows through a drag-and-drop, Visio-style workspace. These no-code workflow templates enable automation of common tasks such as organizing, tagging, processing, and preparing photos for sharing or collaboration.
“With this release, ViXC moves beyond traditional photo storage,” said the ViXC Product Manager at ViXC. “We’re bringing together community, collaboration, unified visibility, and automation into a single platform built for how visual work actually happens today.”
The new ViXC platform version is available immediately.
About ViXC
ViXC is a visual photo management and automated workflow platform designed to help photographers and media professionals manage, share, and automate their photo and visual content across cloud ecosystems. By unifying galleries, collaboration, and automation, ViXC transforms photos from static files into organized, collaborative, and actionable assets. The platform incorporates AI-powered search capabilities, including face recognition, apparel-based visual search, and natural language queries—such as “Get me photos of Jenny by the lake or shoreline in California”—allowing users to instantly discover and work with content using intuitive, human-centered search experiences.
Contact
ViXC - VLEC Communications Inc.
Robin Cooley
1-303-246-1073
https://www.ViXC.Com
Washington D.C
Robin Cooley
1-303-246-1073
https://www.ViXC.Com
Washington D.C
