Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness

Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start.