Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start.
Birmingham, AL, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As artificial intelligence becomes a daily part of how students learn, create, and solve problems, Alabama educators and community leaders are choosing a proactive path: equipping students, teachers, and families with shared understanding, practical guidance, and clear expectations before challenges arise.
During the week of January 25, Amy D. Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI, will visit Birmingham-area schools and a local university to work directly with students, educators, parents, and administrators. The sessions focus on using AI intentionally to support learning, creativity, and human potential while reinforcing values, academic integrity, and leadership.
Love’s visit includes on-campus programming at Restoration Academy, John Carroll Catholic High School, and Samford University, along with a virtual parent conversation open to families. Together, the sessions are designed to help educational communities align early, avoiding the fragmented, reactive approach many experienced during the rise of social media.
Why This Conversation Is Happening Now
National research shows that digital technology touches children earlier and more intensively than ever. A recent Common Sense Media study finds that 40% of children have tablets by age two, and young kids are engaged with screens daily as part of play, learning, and daily routines setting the stage for how they will interact with more advanced tools like AI as they grow.
Meanwhile, a separate national report shows that a majority of teens have already used AI tools, including generative AI platforms for homework help and creative exploration, even when adults are unaware.
This emerging reality underscores the need for clear guidance, shared expectations, and intentional community conversation. Rather than reacting after gaps appear, Alabama schools are choosing to lead, expanding understanding and building alignment across families, students, and educators.
A Community Investment in Student Opportunity
The visit is supported by local education advocates Jobay Cooney and Gary Cooney, who view AI literacy as essential preparation for today’s students and tomorrow’s workforce.
“Our students deserve access to the same level of thinking and opportunity found in innovation hubs like Silicon Valley,” said Jobay Cooney, who works closely with AI and technology companies in California and helps support annual Silicon Valley immersion trips for Restoration Academy students through the Cultivating Hope Foundation. “AI is already shaping how work gets done. Bringing this conversation directly into Alabama classrooms helps students build confidence, agency, and leadership skills early.”
Gary Cooney, a longtime insurance executive and alumnus of both John Carroll Catholic High School and Samford University, emphasized the importance of alignment across educational stages.
“AI is not just a technology shift. It’s a leadership shift,” Cooney said. “Students, educators, parents, and universities need a shared framework for how AI fits into learning, ethics, and future careers. Samford’s focus on entrepreneurship makes this an ideal setting to explore how human judgment and innovation remain central.”
Purposeful Engagement From Classrooms to Campus
At Restoration Academy, Love is working with elementary, middle, and high school students on using AI as a tool for curiosity, creativity, and initiative rather than shortcuts. She is also leading hands-on professional development for teachers focused on shared classroom norms and practical use and a parent session.
“AI is already part of our students’ daily lives,” said Brian Goessling, Executive Director of Restoration Academy. “This work helps our educators and students move forward with clarity and confidence. The emphasis on values and intentional use resonates deeply with our mission.”
At John Carroll Catholic High School, programming includes leadership discussions, faculty professional development, student assemblies, and a parent session designed to align expectations across school and home.
“This is about being prepared rather than reactive,” said Ronald Steele, Principal of John Carroll Catholic High School. “Students need guidance, teachers need shared language, and parents want to know how to support learning with integrity. This visit brings everyone into the same conversation.”
At Samford University, Love will engage students and faculty on how AI is shaping careers, ethics, leadership, and entrepreneurship, with a focus on staying human-centered in a rapidly evolving economy.
“AI is reshaping every industry. It’s critical that students understand how to use these tools, and how to lead with judgment, ethics, and purpose,” said Marci Johns, Interim Dean, Brock School of Business, Samford University. This conversation aligns closely with how we prepare students at the Brock School of Business, and is of value to all Samford students and faculty.”
Leading Instead of Catching Up
“AI is already embedded in how students learn and create,” Love said. “The opportunity is to engage early, set shared expectations, and empower students to use these tools thoughtfully. Alabama is showing leadership by choosing preparation, alignment, and purpose from the start.”
About Amy D. Love and DISCOVERING AI
Amy D. Love is the founder of DISCOVERING AI, a national initiative helping families, schools, and communities navigate artificial intelligence with clarity, confidence, and connection. She is the author of the #1 best-selling "RAISING ENTREPRENEURS: Preparing Kids for Success in the Age of AI and DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids." Her work focuses on keeping learning human-centered while expanding opportunity in the Age of AI. Her work has been featured in numerous publications, including Forbes, and over Amy’s career, she has been featured in Newsweek, The New York Times, The San Francisco Chronicle, among other outlets, and on ABC World News Saturday, CNBC, CNN, and national network broadcast affiliate stations.
Contact Us:
Travis Singleton, Marketing
DISCOVERING AI 408-438-2488
Info@DiscoveringAI.org (fastest response)
Travis@DiscoveringAI.org (non-urgent)
During the week of January 25, Amy D. Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI, will visit Birmingham-area schools and a local university to work directly with students, educators, parents, and administrators. The sessions focus on using AI intentionally to support learning, creativity, and human potential while reinforcing values, academic integrity, and leadership.
Love’s visit includes on-campus programming at Restoration Academy, John Carroll Catholic High School, and Samford University, along with a virtual parent conversation open to families. Together, the sessions are designed to help educational communities align early, avoiding the fragmented, reactive approach many experienced during the rise of social media.
Why This Conversation Is Happening Now
National research shows that digital technology touches children earlier and more intensively than ever. A recent Common Sense Media study finds that 40% of children have tablets by age two, and young kids are engaged with screens daily as part of play, learning, and daily routines setting the stage for how they will interact with more advanced tools like AI as they grow.
Meanwhile, a separate national report shows that a majority of teens have already used AI tools, including generative AI platforms for homework help and creative exploration, even when adults are unaware.
This emerging reality underscores the need for clear guidance, shared expectations, and intentional community conversation. Rather than reacting after gaps appear, Alabama schools are choosing to lead, expanding understanding and building alignment across families, students, and educators.
A Community Investment in Student Opportunity
The visit is supported by local education advocates Jobay Cooney and Gary Cooney, who view AI literacy as essential preparation for today’s students and tomorrow’s workforce.
“Our students deserve access to the same level of thinking and opportunity found in innovation hubs like Silicon Valley,” said Jobay Cooney, who works closely with AI and technology companies in California and helps support annual Silicon Valley immersion trips for Restoration Academy students through the Cultivating Hope Foundation. “AI is already shaping how work gets done. Bringing this conversation directly into Alabama classrooms helps students build confidence, agency, and leadership skills early.”
Gary Cooney, a longtime insurance executive and alumnus of both John Carroll Catholic High School and Samford University, emphasized the importance of alignment across educational stages.
“AI is not just a technology shift. It’s a leadership shift,” Cooney said. “Students, educators, parents, and universities need a shared framework for how AI fits into learning, ethics, and future careers. Samford’s focus on entrepreneurship makes this an ideal setting to explore how human judgment and innovation remain central.”
Purposeful Engagement From Classrooms to Campus
At Restoration Academy, Love is working with elementary, middle, and high school students on using AI as a tool for curiosity, creativity, and initiative rather than shortcuts. She is also leading hands-on professional development for teachers focused on shared classroom norms and practical use and a parent session.
“AI is already part of our students’ daily lives,” said Brian Goessling, Executive Director of Restoration Academy. “This work helps our educators and students move forward with clarity and confidence. The emphasis on values and intentional use resonates deeply with our mission.”
At John Carroll Catholic High School, programming includes leadership discussions, faculty professional development, student assemblies, and a parent session designed to align expectations across school and home.
“This is about being prepared rather than reactive,” said Ronald Steele, Principal of John Carroll Catholic High School. “Students need guidance, teachers need shared language, and parents want to know how to support learning with integrity. This visit brings everyone into the same conversation.”
At Samford University, Love will engage students and faculty on how AI is shaping careers, ethics, leadership, and entrepreneurship, with a focus on staying human-centered in a rapidly evolving economy.
“AI is reshaping every industry. It’s critical that students understand how to use these tools, and how to lead with judgment, ethics, and purpose,” said Marci Johns, Interim Dean, Brock School of Business, Samford University. This conversation aligns closely with how we prepare students at the Brock School of Business, and is of value to all Samford students and faculty.”
Leading Instead of Catching Up
“AI is already embedded in how students learn and create,” Love said. “The opportunity is to engage early, set shared expectations, and empower students to use these tools thoughtfully. Alabama is showing leadership by choosing preparation, alignment, and purpose from the start.”
About Amy D. Love and DISCOVERING AI
Amy D. Love is the founder of DISCOVERING AI, a national initiative helping families, schools, and communities navigate artificial intelligence with clarity, confidence, and connection. She is the author of the #1 best-selling "RAISING ENTREPRENEURS: Preparing Kids for Success in the Age of AI and DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids." Her work focuses on keeping learning human-centered while expanding opportunity in the Age of AI. Her work has been featured in numerous publications, including Forbes, and over Amy’s career, she has been featured in Newsweek, The New York Times, The San Francisco Chronicle, among other outlets, and on ABC World News Saturday, CNBC, CNN, and national network broadcast affiliate stations.
Contact Us:
Travis Singleton, Marketing
DISCOVERING AI 408-438-2488
Info@DiscoveringAI.org (fastest response)
Travis@DiscoveringAI.org (non-urgent)
Contact
DISCOVERING AIContact
Travis Singleton
408-438-2488
discoveringai.org
Travis@DiscoveringAI.org (non-urgent)
Travis Singleton
408-438-2488
discoveringai.org
Travis@DiscoveringAI.org (non-urgent)
Categories