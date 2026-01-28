Empirical Productions Launches EMPIQ, an AI Platform Built Specifically for OOH and Experiential Marketing
New York, NY, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Empirical Productions today announced the official launch of EMPIQ, a proprietary AI-powered managed service developed exclusively for its clients and purpose-built for Out-of-Home (OOH) and experiential marketing.
Backed by more than 25 years of award-winning creative, production, and real-world execution experience, EMPIQ is designed to help brands and agencies accelerate the development of bold, executable campaign ideas rooted in what actually works in physical environments. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, EMPIQ is trained exclusively on real-world OOH and experiential learnings. The platform combines creative intelligence with production realities, effectiveness data, location insights, audience behavior, market dynamics, strategic creative frameworks, and proven case studies—allowing teams to move faster while remaining grounded in feasibility and real-world impact. “EMPIQ isn’t theoretical AI—it’s earned intelligence,” said Michael Palatnek, CEO of Empirical Productions. “We’ve spent the last year building, testing, and refining the platform so it can help brands and agencies get to bolder, bigger, braver creative ideas faster—without losing sight of execution, scale, or real-world results.” Built to support agencies and in-house marketing teams alike, EMPIQ helps turn briefs into real campaigns more efficiently by enabling rapid concept development, creative rationale, ballpark costing, timelines, and effectiveness considerations across live activations, experiential programs, digital extensions, and integrated OOH campaigns. The launch of EMPIQ reinforces Empirical Productions’ commitment to blending creativity, technology, and hands-on execution expertise.
With EMPIQ, Empirical continues to push the industry forward—delivering smarter tools for brands and agencies to create work that breaks through, performs, and endures. About Empirical Productions Empirical Productions is a leading experiential and Out-of-Home creative and production company specializing in high-impact, real-world brand experiences. By combining strategy, creativity, managed services, and executional expertise, Empirical helps brands and agencies deliver culturally relevant, measurable, and unforgettable work.
Contact
Michael Palatnek
310-433-3243
www.empirical-inc.com
