Break Free Foundation Announces Recovery on the Runway
New York, NY, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Break Free Foundation will return to New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with its signature runway show, Recovery on the Runway, held at The Refectory at Chelsea Square in Manhattan.
More than a traditional fashion show, Recovery on the Runway transforms the catwalk into a space for healing and advocacy through fashion. The event centers mental health, recovery, and lived experience—challenging the fashion industry to move beyond surface-level activism and embrace real impact.
“We’re redefining what fashion week can stand for—using the runway as a platform for healing and human stories,” said Alexandra Nyman, Founder & CEO of the Break Free Foundation. “This show celebrates creativity born from lived experience and proves that recovery, resilience, and advocacy aren’t just powerful—they belong at the center of this industry.”
Designers Showcasing This Season
This season’s Recovery on the Runway will feature a diverse lineup of designers including:
Monday Blues, Studio. — A couture label by designer Monday, known for one-of-a-kind creations that defy trends and honor personal narrative.
REHAB New York — A brand born from real journeys of recovery, celebrating survival and community through bold, stigma-breaking design.
LadyCat by Lex — A size-inclusive womenswear collection by Alexandra “Lex” Nyman that merges fashion with storytelling, healing, and mental health advocacy.
Dmarxx Design — Handcrafted leather accessories blending edge and elegance, including the signature Canteen Clutch inspired by the founder’s own recovery journey.
Open Mind Apparel (OMACUSTOMS) — An exclusive, one-of-one fashion line championing individuality and creative defiance, returning for its fourth Break Free season.
Susie Elliott — At age 95, the Brooklyn-based designer makes her NYFW debut with imaginative, one-of-a-kind hats, dresses, and accessories that prove creativity knows no age.
Recovery on the Runway will feature a live performance by Yannie Beliziano, a Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter, who will debut a new song inspired by her recovery journey—setting the tone for the evening.
This season, Break Free is proud to partner with the New York State Office of Mental Health, which will be onsite providing mental health resources and education to all attendees. Additional supporters include Seraphim, Embark Behavioral Health, Spring Lake Ranch, 99 Yards, Winning at Wellness, The Sober Curator, and Sober Is the New Cool with runway styling provided by Benjamen Adams.
Guests will be welcomed with bottomless alcohol-free mocktails crafted by Master Dry Cocktail Mixologist Michael Toscano, East Coast Regional Director of Pathfinder. The evening’s signature espresso mocktini will feature Seraphim mixed with Pathfinder, with additional zero-proof beverages provided by Clean Cause, Salud, and Dirty Virgin.
Tickets for the event are available via the Foundation’s Givebutter page at givebutter.com/recovery-on-the-runway/, and donations to support Break Free Foundation’s recovery scholarship fund can be made at givebutter.com/break-free-donate/.
About the Break Free Foundation
The Break Free Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, substance use disorders, and co-occurring conditions through advocacy, education, and creative storytelling. Best known for its annual Recovery on the Runway programming during New York Fashion Week, Break Free raises awareness and funds for recovery treatment scholarships and community resources. At Break Free, we believe we are all recovering from something—and that healing deserves to be seen, honored, and celebrated.
More than a traditional fashion show, Recovery on the Runway transforms the catwalk into a space for healing and advocacy through fashion. The event centers mental health, recovery, and lived experience—challenging the fashion industry to move beyond surface-level activism and embrace real impact.
“We’re redefining what fashion week can stand for—using the runway as a platform for healing and human stories,” said Alexandra Nyman, Founder & CEO of the Break Free Foundation. “This show celebrates creativity born from lived experience and proves that recovery, resilience, and advocacy aren’t just powerful—they belong at the center of this industry.”
Designers Showcasing This Season
This season’s Recovery on the Runway will feature a diverse lineup of designers including:
Monday Blues, Studio. — A couture label by designer Monday, known for one-of-a-kind creations that defy trends and honor personal narrative.
REHAB New York — A brand born from real journeys of recovery, celebrating survival and community through bold, stigma-breaking design.
LadyCat by Lex — A size-inclusive womenswear collection by Alexandra “Lex” Nyman that merges fashion with storytelling, healing, and mental health advocacy.
Dmarxx Design — Handcrafted leather accessories blending edge and elegance, including the signature Canteen Clutch inspired by the founder’s own recovery journey.
Open Mind Apparel (OMACUSTOMS) — An exclusive, one-of-one fashion line championing individuality and creative defiance, returning for its fourth Break Free season.
Susie Elliott — At age 95, the Brooklyn-based designer makes her NYFW debut with imaginative, one-of-a-kind hats, dresses, and accessories that prove creativity knows no age.
Recovery on the Runway will feature a live performance by Yannie Beliziano, a Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter, who will debut a new song inspired by her recovery journey—setting the tone for the evening.
This season, Break Free is proud to partner with the New York State Office of Mental Health, which will be onsite providing mental health resources and education to all attendees. Additional supporters include Seraphim, Embark Behavioral Health, Spring Lake Ranch, 99 Yards, Winning at Wellness, The Sober Curator, and Sober Is the New Cool with runway styling provided by Benjamen Adams.
Guests will be welcomed with bottomless alcohol-free mocktails crafted by Master Dry Cocktail Mixologist Michael Toscano, East Coast Regional Director of Pathfinder. The evening’s signature espresso mocktini will feature Seraphim mixed with Pathfinder, with additional zero-proof beverages provided by Clean Cause, Salud, and Dirty Virgin.
Tickets for the event are available via the Foundation’s Givebutter page at givebutter.com/recovery-on-the-runway/, and donations to support Break Free Foundation’s recovery scholarship fund can be made at givebutter.com/break-free-donate/.
About the Break Free Foundation
The Break Free Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, substance use disorders, and co-occurring conditions through advocacy, education, and creative storytelling. Best known for its annual Recovery on the Runway programming during New York Fashion Week, Break Free raises awareness and funds for recovery treatment scholarships and community resources. At Break Free, we believe we are all recovering from something—and that healing deserves to be seen, honored, and celebrated.
Contact
Break Free FoundationContact
Alexandra Nyman
570-369-0325
https://givebutter.com/recovery-on-the-runway
Alexandra Nyman
570-369-0325
https://givebutter.com/recovery-on-the-runway
Multimedia
Categories