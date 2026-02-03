Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification

William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist