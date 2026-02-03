Local Arborist William Manuel Achieves Prestigious ISA Certification
William Manuel, a rising entrepreneur and lead arborist at HLA Lawn & Tree Service, has officially secured a rare "trifecta" of elite industry credentials, positioning his company as a premier provider of high-stakes tree care in LouisianaThe Elite Trifecta of Credentials: ISA Certified Arborist® (SO-367105A); ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification® (TRAQ); Louisiana Licensed Arborist
Hessmer, LA, February 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hessmer Native William Manuel Redefines CenLA Tree Care: HLA Tree Service Combines Young Entrepreneurial Drive with Elite Global Certifications
While most young entrepreneurs are just beginning their careers, William Manuel, owner of HLA Tree Service in Hessmer, LA, has already established himself as a dominant force in the Central Louisiana arboriculture industry.
William Manuel recently achieved the prestigious designation and trifecta of credentials: Licensed Louisiana Arborist, ISA Certified Arborist (SO-367105A), and the specialized Tree Risk Assessment Qualification (TRAQ). "Central Louisiana deserves the same caliber of professional tree care found in major metropolitan hubs," said William Manuel. "By becoming an ISA Certified Arborist, I am bringing international standards to our backyard. We aren't just 'cutting' trees; we are using biology and physics to preserve them and protect the families living beneath them."
Technical Precision Near Local Landmarks
HLA Tree Service has become synonymous with tree trimming and removal projects. William recently led a high-stakes removal of nine towering pines in Cheneyville, LA, threading the needle in a tight working area located near the Cheneyville Post Office and Sabine State Bank.
This followed another massive precision project at the Avoyelles Parish School Board Central Office in Marksville. The team utilized advanced rigging to remove a 70-foot tree positioned just inches from the main building and a flagpole. "Whether we are working near the Pineville High School or residential streets in Woodworth, our goal is to protect the client’s property and our community’s infrastructure," says William.
Community Commitment & Core Values
As a locally owned business based in Hessmer, HLA Tree Service is deeply invested in the vibrancy of CenLA. From Landmark in Alexandria to Camp Grant Walker in Pollock, and Avoyelles Parish Schools , William’s team is known for their "When Service and Quality Matter" and “Hard Work Works” mantra.
Beyond Tree Removal: A Full-Service Approach
Drawing from years of experience, HLA Tree Service (online at hlalawnservices.com) has expanded far beyond simple tree cutting.
Proactive Storm Prep: Specialized pruning and removal to mitigate ice and wind damage in Central Louisiana parishes.
Emergency Service: HLA is avail. 24/7 for Emergency Tree Services & Storm Cleanup
Complete Debris Solutions: Utilizing a state-approved disposal operation, HLA hauls away all tree trunks and limbs.
Seasoned Firewood: Recycling tree debris - Providing premium oak and pecan firewood to neighbors in Cottonport, Ville Platte, Alexandria, Pineville and entire CenLA area.
Insurance Approved: HLA is fully licensed and insured.
Advanced Financing: To ensure safety is accessible, HLA now offers flexible financing options for projects up to $25,000.
Expanding Their Commercial Footprint Across Central Louisiana Parishes
Beyond technical removals, HLA Lawn & Tree Service has expanded its footprint as a full-service commercial provider. The company is now a leader in Commercial Arborist Services, tree trimming and removals for municipalities and businesses throughout Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry parishes.
This commitment to quality has led to recent successful operations near the Avoyelles Parish Tourism Office in Mansura, Haas Auditorium Bunkie, Charles Park in Alexandria and the Stonegate Community in Pineville.
What These Credentials Mean for CenLA Neighbors
In the state of Louisiana, anyone removing trees for a fee is required by law to have an Arborist License through the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF). While this license proves basic compliance and insurance, ISA Certification represents the global "gold standard" of professional excellence.
ISA Certified Arborist (International Society of Arboriculture): This is a voluntary, rigorous certification that only about 30-40% of tree care workers achieve. It proves William Manuel has mastered 10 specific areas of tree science, including biology, diagnosis, and safety. For neighbors, this means science-backed decisions rather than guesswork—preventing harmful practices like "topping" that can permanently damage a tree's structure.
TRAQ (Tree Risk Assessment Qualification): This is a highly specialized credential specifically for evaluating the safety of a tree. While many arborists can spot a "dead" tree, a TRAQ-qualified arborist uses a standardized, systematic process to identify hidden structural defects and assess the likelihood of failure before it happens.
About HLA Tree Service
HLA Tree Service, a division of HLA Lawn & Tree Service / HLA Enterprises, is a locally owned and operated arboriculture firm based in Hessmer, Louisiana, serving the entire Central Louisiana (CenLA) region including Alexandria, Pineville, and Ville Platte. Led by owner William Manuel, a Louisiana Licensed Arborist (#2837), ISA Certified Arborist, and TRAQ Qualified professional, the company specializes in precision trimming, proactive storm preparation, tree removal and emergency tree services. HLA Tree Service is fully licensed and insured, committed to safety, expertise, protecting local property and a strong Louisiana work ethic. For more information, visit www.hlalawnservices.com For professional assessments or 24/7 emergency storm response, contact HLA Tree Service at 318-TREEMAN.
Contact:
HLA Tree Service
William Manuel
Louisiana Licensed Arborist #25-2837
ISA Certified Arborist #SO-367105A
ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualified
Phone: 318-873-3626 (318-TREEMAN)
Website: hlalawnservices.com
Location: Hessmer, LA 71341
