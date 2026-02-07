AI Seer Presents Breakthrough Reality Detector Technology and Lab Study at IMDA Pixel Workshop, Validated Independently by Taiwanese Polygraph Expert in Field Study
AI Seer's lab study demonstrates that pupil dilation measurements of its tech significantly outperform by 10X traditional polygraph modalities. The field study and lab study also confirm that pupil dilation is substantially better at exonerating the innocent than conventional polygraph-like modalities. The event was well attended by Singapore government officials and representatives from the Singapore Association of Polygraphers whether operationalization options were keenly explored.
Chief Technical Officer Shahruj Rashid unveiled results from a comprehensive 118-participant IRB-approved laboratory trial conducted in Singapore with an 83% contactless accuracy, demonstrating that pupil dilation measurements outperform traditional polygraph modalities in protecting innocent individuals from false accusations. The study whose preprint you can read here revealed that pupil responses exhibit ten times less random variation compared to electrodermal activity (EDA), the next most reliable polygraph measure, establishing a new standard for physiological credibility assessment." Our research shows that pupil dilation is substantially better at exonerating the innocent than conventional polygraph-like modalities," said Rashid during his technical presentation." This has profound implications for screening applications where protecting truthful individuals is paramount—whether verifying employee declarations in job applications or narrowing down large suspect lists for further investigation."
The workshop also featured Allen Tai Ju Ou Yang, Division Assistant at Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau, who presented independent field trial validation conducted in Taiwanese at the Central Police University. Allen is also a past speaker at the annual seminar of the American Polygraph Association. Using an Alibi Game invented by AI Seer (“What was the most memorable thing you did last weekend”) real-life investigative scenario with over 80 participants, the Taiwan study demonstrated that combining pupil dilation with EDA measurements could complement each other, significantly reducing both false positives and false negatives compared to either modality used independently. "The field trial results confirm what was observed in AI Seer’s laboratory study: when used together, these physiological indicators provide a more robust assessment framework, especially for exonerating the innocent" explained Ou Yang where "Calibrated models achieved accuracy in the 80 percent range under field conditions." Ou Yang conducted the third-party validation using AI Seer's MSRD technology with a novel Comparison Question Test technique invented by AI Seer called the Moral Directed Lie Test which could help increase genuine standardization which another automatable version called the Directed Lie Test has been criticized for lacking recently. Results from the Taiwan field trial will be presented as a full paper at the Conference on Investigation Technology and Forensic Science at Central Police University and for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
Workshop attendees engaged extensively with both speakers about different operationalization options for the technology. Discussions centered on integration pathways for government agencies, implementation protocols for various screening contexts, and the potential to enhance existing investigative frameworks. Looking forward, AI Seer announced plans to expand field trials incorporating its contactless respiration monitoring module, which uses thermal imaging as a countermeasures against gaming of the polygraphers' questioning. "We're committed to rigorous, independent validation as we advance this technology," Rashid emphasized. "The thermal respiration component represents our next frontier in creating a comprehensive, contactless credibility assessment system."
The MSRD technology is protected by a patent granted in Taiwan (TW II8945298B) and finishing examination in the United States (US20230309882A1) and Singapore (WO2023195910A1). The technology's practical applications extend beyond traditional law enforcement settings. AI Seer’s MSRD can support verification of self-declarations in immigration, customs and background screening, high-stakes hiring, and security clearance processes—screening for truthfulness on matters ranging from job application forms to financial probity declarations. Its automated mode can also be about ten times cheaper and faster than a polygraph exam with a polygrapher.
Allen giving his presentation on his field study
IMDA Pixel Presentation on innovations in the CQT questioning technique, including the Moral Directed Lie Test
Patented Multi-Spectral Reality Detector ("MSRD")
Features thermal, RGB and infra-red cameras to capture contactless as many truth tells or deception cues as possible see the patent here: https://patents.google.com/patent/US20230309882A1/en?assignee=Ai+Seer+Pte.+Ltd.
MSRD has 83% accuracy and is more than 10X less random than other polygraph modalities in our lab study
The study was pre-registered at: https://aspredicted.org/DKX_HLQ