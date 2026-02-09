Diane Amos: One of the Longest-Running Spokespersons for a National Consumer Brand and a Cultural Icon
For more than three decades, Diane Amos transformed Pine-Sol into a symbol of authority, trust, and cultural continuity. Her commanding presence, authenticity, and unmistakable voice elevated the product beyond advertising and into American pop culture. Across generations, audiences recognized her immediately—not just as a spokesperson, but as a figure of confidence and credibility. As she famously delivered with conviction and humor: “That’s the power of Pine-Sol, baby.”
Amos's historic run places her among the longest-serving spokespersons in modern advertising history, reflecting an exceptional level of longevity and public trust. Her longevity is a testament to consistency, integrity, and the rare ability to connect deeply with the public over decades of social and cultural change.
Beyond advertising history, Diane Amos is a respected entertainer whose career spans more than 40 years. A stand-up comedian, improviser, storyteller, and actress, she shared the stage and screen with her late, great friend Robin Williams, and appeared in acclaimed films including Blue Jasmine and Copycat. Her creative range and professional longevity place her among a rare class of performers who have remained both relevant and revered.
Today, Amos continues to bring her voice to live audiences through storytelling—an extension of the same authenticity and authority that made her an icon in advertising. While her storytelling work reflects her evolution as an artist, her legacy remains firmly rooted in an achievement that has never been replicated.
Diane Amos is not simply a spokesperson.
She represents a rare and historic achievement in brand spokespersonship.
A cultural constant.
And a living example of what enduring brand power looks like.
Diane Amos - The Pinesol Lady
Diane Amos has been instrumental in shaping the success and longevity of Pine-Sol®, a Clorox® product, For more than three decades, Amos’s consistent presence has reinforced brand loyalty across generations, supporting sustained growth and relevance in an ever-changing marketplace.
Diane Amos - Storyteller
Diane Amos began her career as an improviser, discovering early on that her greatest strength was telling real, lived stories. She transitioned naturally into stand-up comedy, where her autobiographical style, sharp wit, and fearless honesty set her apart. Over time, those true stories evolved.
Diane Amos - Her historic tenure as spokesperson—spanning more than 33 years
Diane Amos played a pivotal role in the growth and cultural longevity of Pine-Sol, a flagship household cleaner from The Clorox Company. in 1993, Diane Amos became the face, voice, and personality of the brand—transforming Pine-Sol from a functional cleaning product into a symbol of authority.