Rush Order Tees Sets Sustainability Benchmark, Powering More Than 75% of Its Operations with Sprawling Solar Infrastructure
Philadelphia, PA, February 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rush Order Tees, a leading national provider of custom apparel and on-demand printing services, has completed installation of a large-scale solar canopy that will power its 63,000-square-foot production facility with renewable energy.
With every usable square foot of its roof already devoted to photovoltaic panels, the facility now features a new solar canopy over the main parking lot that generates additional clean power for high-volume manufacturing while providing shaded covered parking for employees and visitors.
As demand for custom apparel continues to grow nationwide, Rush Order Tees has invested heavily in automation, digital printing technology, and scalable production infrastructure. The system is already offsetting about 75% of the facility’s grid draw, dramatically reducing traditional energy use while supporting the company’s continued growth.
“We’ve always focused on moving fast, scaling smart, and leading with innovation,” said Josh Hannum, VP of Sales at Rush Order Tees. “Going solar allows us to align our operational growth with long-term environmental responsibility. It’s better for the planet, better for our team, and ultimately better for the schools, businesses, and organizations we serve.”
According to company leadership, the solar canopy is already offsetting a significant portion of facility energy usage, helping stabilize operating costs as production capacity expands.
Founded in Philadelphia, Rush Order Tees has grown into a national leader in custom apparel, serving schools, nonprofits, businesses, and creators with high-quality printing, fast turnaround times, and expert design support. The company continues to invest in technology and infrastructure that make custom apparel more accessible, sustainable, and efficient for its customers.
The solar installation represents the next phase of Rush Order Tees’ broader commitment to responsible growth, technological innovation, and community leadership within the custom apparel industry.
For more information about Rush Order Tees, visit RushOrderTees.com.
With every usable square foot of its roof already devoted to photovoltaic panels, the facility now features a new solar canopy over the main parking lot that generates additional clean power for high-volume manufacturing while providing shaded covered parking for employees and visitors.
As demand for custom apparel continues to grow nationwide, Rush Order Tees has invested heavily in automation, digital printing technology, and scalable production infrastructure. The system is already offsetting about 75% of the facility’s grid draw, dramatically reducing traditional energy use while supporting the company’s continued growth.
“We’ve always focused on moving fast, scaling smart, and leading with innovation,” said Josh Hannum, VP of Sales at Rush Order Tees. “Going solar allows us to align our operational growth with long-term environmental responsibility. It’s better for the planet, better for our team, and ultimately better for the schools, businesses, and organizations we serve.”
According to company leadership, the solar canopy is already offsetting a significant portion of facility energy usage, helping stabilize operating costs as production capacity expands.
Founded in Philadelphia, Rush Order Tees has grown into a national leader in custom apparel, serving schools, nonprofits, businesses, and creators with high-quality printing, fast turnaround times, and expert design support. The company continues to invest in technology and infrastructure that make custom apparel more accessible, sustainable, and efficient for its customers.
The solar installation represents the next phase of Rush Order Tees’ broader commitment to responsible growth, technological innovation, and community leadership within the custom apparel industry.
For more information about Rush Order Tees, visit RushOrderTees.com.
Contact
Rush Order TeesContact
Tom Golubovich
888-356-3665
www.rushordertees.com
Tom Golubovich
888-356-3665
www.rushordertees.com
Categories