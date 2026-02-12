City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026.
Charlotte, NC, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- City View Films announced that it will release the official dance/club soundtrack for its upcoming KLIPZ TV series, The World Is My Stage, ahead of the Season 1 premiere on March 31, 2026.
The 12-track album spotlights Baltimore transgender street performer and Madonna super-fan Dale Crites, professionally known as “Madonna Girl Dale,” a local figure who has appeared on radio talk shows and television. The series follows Crites’ life in performance and advocacy, highlighting years of outspoken work for trans and LGBTIQQ rights.
City View Films said the soundtrack is designed to extend the series’ themes of confidence, hustle, and turning everyday streets into a spotlight—offering audiences an early introduction to the project’s tone ahead of the on-screen debut.
“This soundtrack is more than background music—it’s part of the story,” City View Films said. “It’s the sound of confidence, grind, and making the city your stage.”
The World Is My Stage soundtrack will be available Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, including Amazon, Anghami, Boomplay, Deezer, Instagram/Facebook, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Saavn, Spotify, Tencent, Tidal, TikTok (and other ByteDance stores), and more.
Tracklist (12 songs)
1. The World is My Stage
2. Madonna & Me
3. The Queen of Baltimore
4. Back it Up Dale
5. Sex Symbol Superstar
6. Can't Stop Dancing
7. Goodbye Ritchie Highway
8. Living Proof
9. All Turnt Up
10. Ashamed
11. Same Picture Different Day
12. Front Page Energy
Links
• cityviewfilms.com
• klipztv.com
• madonnagirldale.com
About City View Films
City View Films is an independent film and television company and social media content creator producing original micro-series, web series, animated and short-form projects, reality TV, and documentaries for social platforms, niche audiences, and KLIPZ TV. City View Films is a subsidiary of KAOZ TV.
Media Contact
info@cityviewfilms.com
cityviewfilms.com
