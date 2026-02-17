Orange County Community Arts Guild Brings Local Art to the Public Through Online Marketplace
The Orange County Community Arts Guild (OCAG) is highlighting local artists through an online marketplace on its website, giving the public an opportunity to view and purchase original artwork directly from Orange County creatives.
Orange, CA, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Retracing Our Steps: A Journey Through Time by Jesse Fregozo, available on the OCAG online marketplace.
Four artists offer original paintings, prints, and photography.
“OCAG’s online marketplace is an extension of our mission to uplift and invest in local artists,” said Britt Samuels, founder, OCAG. “We want this to be a space where artists are valued and collectors feel connected to the stories behind the work.”
The curated selection features artists working in digital art, photography, painting, and mixed media, reflecting OCAG’s mission to support diverse voices and expand access to the arts.
Featured artists:
Britt Samuels is a photographer and curator. Through his creative studio, EyeNoMedia, he specializes in product and commercial photography and has been featured in more than 13 international magazines. His curatorial projects include 2%: A Celebration of Black Artistry at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Arts, and his first solo exhibition, New Gods, debuted at The Art Space OC in downtown Santa Ana.
Paul Montelongo (Urks Design) is a Santa Clarita-based digital artist whose work blends bold color, dynamic shapes, and themes of culture, family, and resilience. His pieces often incorporate Day of the Dead imagery, including sugar skulls and marigolds. A signature work, Sueño de Mi Corazón (“Dream of My Heart”), exemplifies his modern, narrative-driven style.
Eric Leonard Jones discovered his passion for art after encountering comic book illustration as a child. He earned a bachelor’s degree in painting and drawing from Valdosta State University and later continued developing his practice in California, blending fine art with narrative and illustrative influences.
Jesse Fregozo is a painter and teaching artist whose work explores identity, culture, and the experiences of marginalized communities. Drawing from locations within his own neighborhood, Fregozo’s work bridges design and pop culture across canvas, paper, and photography. Jesse is also currently a teaching artist at the Homeboy Art Academy, a trauma-informed arts center that provides culturally competent and asset-based arts education and serves 75,000 system-impacted youth and adults each year in the Los Angeles area.
Elements in Motion, founded by artist Marcus Nathe, bridges the gap between fine art and interior design. These sculptures enhance a space without overpowering it, offering a refined statement that feels personal and intentional. There’s a sense of calm in watching a piece gently rotate, reflecting light and color in subtle ways. It’s this balance of beauty and stillness that makes these works ideal for homes, studios, offices, and creative spaces.
OCAG plans to continue expanding its online marketplace by adding more artists, creating additional opportunities for local creatives to share their work with the public and for art supporters to purchase original pieces. Proceeds from sales also benefit OCAG, a nonprofit organization, which retains a small percentage of each purchase to help fund its ongoing arts programming and community initiatives.
OCAG is currently accepting inquiries from artists interested in selling their work through the OCAG website. Details and submission information are available on OCAG’s website at https://ocag.org/pages/call-4-art.
About Orange County Community Arts Guild
The Orange Community Arts Guild (OCAG) is a welcoming 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Orange, California, dedicated to uplifting the community through the power of art. OCAG supports local artists through inclusive exhibition opportunities, offers hands-on art workshops for youth, and presents engaging exhibitions in schools, businesses, and public spaces throughout the region. Committed to accessibility, creativity, and community connection, OCAG invites artists, supporters, and art lovers of all backgrounds to help build a vibrant local arts culture. All donations are tax-deductible and directly support OCAG’s community-based programs. Visit OCAG at https://ocag.org.
Media contact:
Britt Samuels
Founder, Orange Community Arts Guild
info.ocag@gmail.com
714-331-1627
Kim Stemper
Member, OCAG Board
kimstemper.OCAG@gmail.com
714-366-3152
