The 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
Los Angeles, CA, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (Kendrick GSCI) invites you to the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 & 14, 2026, in Long Beach, California. This year’s theme, "Beyond Borders: Designing the Future of Global Supply Chain Networks," focuses on equipping industry leaders with the tools to navigate the increasingly complex global supply chain landscape.
As the nation’s premier industry summit, the event is expected to draw over seven hundred industry leaders and senior executives from Fortune 500 companies. Attendees will engage with more than eighty panel experts and renowned thought leaders through a series of keynote presentations, plenary panels, and high-level networking opportunities.
The 14th Summit Highlights Include:
Engaging panel discussions covering topics like Geopolitics, Tariffs/Trade Policy, AI, Digital Transformation, and Sustainability.
Insightful keynotes from the Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach, Mattel, Maersk, and Bank of America.
Exclusive "Strat Sessions" focused on designing supply chains under trade and tariff shocks.
Live demos of cutting-edge supply chain technologies.
Honoring trailblazers in Sustainability, Supply Chain Innovation, and Women’s Leadership through the GSC Excellence Awards.
Network with industry leaders and delegates from Europe, Asia, and beyond.
The Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit serves as a vital platform for organizations to showcase their expertise, share innovative insights and advanced technologies, and collaborate on addressing the industry's most pressing challenges.
For more information on attending or becoming an event partner, please visit globalsummit.uscsupplychain.com or contact Marvi Epstein at marviane@marshall.usc.edu.
* The Kendrick GSC Institute is a leading center dedicated to advancing supply chain management through a global network of industry experts and academic research. By fostering collaboration between academia and industry, the Institute shapes the future of global supply chain networks.
Contact
Marvi Epstein
626-429-3263
uscsupplychain.com
