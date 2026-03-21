KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV.
Charlotte, NC, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- City View Films has secured a partnership with the New KLIPZ App as a content provider and their original shows will be featured on the app as well as on KLIPZ TV.
The new KLIPZ app is all video—nothing else. No clutter, no memes, no text posts—just pure videos in a clean, scrollable feed.
KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform, officially launches today—built for creators who want more than just likes. With KLIPZ App, creators can post original short-form videos and get a shot at being featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV across Connected TV (CTV) devices including Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.
“Most platforms stop at the feed. KLIPZ app keeps going,” said Derek Van Cleve, owner and creator behind KLIPZ. “We built KLIPZ App so creators can stay in their lane, create what they’re best at, and reach an audience that actually wants their content—with the added opportunity to go from phone to TV.”
A category-based platform built for discovery. Unlike algorithm-chasing platforms, KLIPZ App is organized around audience interests—helping viewers find what they love fast and helping creators get discovered by the right fans.
Creators can post and compete across popular categories including:
Comedy
Beauty/Fashion
Food
Pets/Animals
How-To/Hacks
Music/Dance
Cars/Auto
Lifestyle
Sports/Fitness
Pop Culture
Animation
Mini-Series
Movies & Shows
From phone to TV: how it works
KLIPZ App is designed to help creators expand beyond the scroll:
Pick a category
Post an original video on KLIPZ App
Get featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV
The platform is video-only (no photos or text posts), and is built for creators who want targeted discovery, community, and real-world credibility that comes with CTV exposure.
Download and start submitting
Creators can download the app from the App Store and Google Play Store and start posting today. For creator resources, submission guidance, and the weekly competition pathway, visit the Creators Hub.
Download: https://klipzapp.com/download-klipz-app
KLIPZ App is a creator-driven short-form video platform that gives content a bigger stage on TV (CTV) through KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, KLIPZ App has offices in Denver, NC, Hickory, NC, and Largo, FL. KLIPZ App is owned by and an extension of KAOZ TV.
Media Contact
Email: info@cityviewfilms.com
The new KLIPZ app is all video—nothing else. No clutter, no memes, no text posts—just pure videos in a clean, scrollable feed.
KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform, officially launches today—built for creators who want more than just likes. With KLIPZ App, creators can post original short-form videos and get a shot at being featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV across Connected TV (CTV) devices including Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.
“Most platforms stop at the feed. KLIPZ app keeps going,” said Derek Van Cleve, owner and creator behind KLIPZ. “We built KLIPZ App so creators can stay in their lane, create what they’re best at, and reach an audience that actually wants their content—with the added opportunity to go from phone to TV.”
A category-based platform built for discovery. Unlike algorithm-chasing platforms, KLIPZ App is organized around audience interests—helping viewers find what they love fast and helping creators get discovered by the right fans.
Creators can post and compete across popular categories including:
Comedy
Beauty/Fashion
Food
Pets/Animals
How-To/Hacks
Music/Dance
Cars/Auto
Lifestyle
Sports/Fitness
Pop Culture
Animation
Mini-Series
Movies & Shows
From phone to TV: how it works
KLIPZ App is designed to help creators expand beyond the scroll:
Pick a category
Post an original video on KLIPZ App
Get featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV
The platform is video-only (no photos or text posts), and is built for creators who want targeted discovery, community, and real-world credibility that comes with CTV exposure.
Download and start submitting
Creators can download the app from the App Store and Google Play Store and start posting today. For creator resources, submission guidance, and the weekly competition pathway, visit the Creators Hub.
Download: https://klipzapp.com/download-klipz-app
KLIPZ App is a creator-driven short-form video platform that gives content a bigger stage on TV (CTV) through KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, KLIPZ App has offices in Denver, NC, Hickory, NC, and Largo, FL. KLIPZ App is owned by and an extension of KAOZ TV.
Media Contact
Email: info@cityviewfilms.com
Contact
City View FilmsContact
Derek Van Cleve
727-614-1042
cityviewfilms.com
Derek Van Cleve
727-614-1042
cityviewfilms.com
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