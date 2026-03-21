KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.

City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV.