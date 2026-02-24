I Will Survive, Inc. Highlights Veteran Leader Israel Brown and Essayon Construction Group’s Explosive Growth in Exclusive Magazine Feature
I Will Survive, Inc. is proud to feature Israel Brown, CEO of Essayon Construction Group, for his outstanding leadership, veteran service, and community impact. Brown, a decorated veteran, has led Essayon to major recognition, including Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Southeast Fastest-Growing Companies list (#119) and 2025 Cobb Chamber Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. His story is highlighted in Veteran Owned & Business Life Magazine, Issue 2.
Atlanta, GA, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- I Will Survive, Inc., an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting breast cancer survivors and their families, is proud to spotlight Israel Brown, Founder and CEO of Essayon Construction Group, in an upcoming feature dedicated to community leadership and excellence.
A decorated veteran and visionary leader, Israel Brown has successfully translated his experience as the former Director of Engineering for the Georgia Army National Guard into building one of the region’s fastest-growing construction firms. Under his leadership, Essayon Construction Group recently secured the No. 119 spot on Inc. Magazine’s 2024 list of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, boasting an impressive 166% growth rate.
“Israel Brown represents the intersection of service and success,” says Anisa Palmer, CEO of I Will Survive, Inc. “As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) leader, he isn't just building structures; he’s building community. We are honored to highlight his journey and the incredible impact Essayon is making in Georgia and beyond.”
Essayon Construction Group, based in Marietta, GA, specializes in multi-family and commercial construction, utilizing Lean building principles to redefine industry standards. In addition to the Inc. Magazine ranking, the firm was recently honored as the 2025 Cobb Chamber Veteran-Owned Business of the Year.
Beyond business achievements, Israel Brown remains committed to community engagement and mentorship, aligning perfectly with the mission of I Will Survive, Inc. to empower and support those in need.
Read the magazine feature here: https://www.flipsnack.com/FEEB9E88B7A/veteran-owned-business-life-issue-2
About I Will Survive, Inc.:
I Will Survive, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance, prevention education, and wellness programs to individuals at higher risk for or affected by breast cancer.
About Essayon Construction Group:
Essayon Construction Group is a certified SDVOSB, 8(a), and minority-owned general contractor specializing in commercial and multi-family construction. For more information, visit www.essayonpm.com.
Contact
Andrea Clement
404-483-8503
www.IWillSurviveInc.org
