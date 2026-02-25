Rebuilding Together Boston Received $165,000 Grant from Liberty Mutual Insurance to Build Resilient Communities in Dorchester and Roxbury

Rebuilding Together Boston announced that the Liberty Mutual Foundation has awarded the local nonprofit a total of $165,000 in grants to serve homeowners and nonprofit community centers in Dorchester and Roxbury. The grants include $50,000 (FY26–FY28) to support work in Dorchester and Roxbury, MA, as part of its Housing Stability and Youth and Young Adult Workforce Development program, and $15,000 for FY26 to support Climate Resiliency efforts in neighborhoods throughout Boston.