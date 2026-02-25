Rebuilding Together Boston Received $165,000 Grant from Liberty Mutual Insurance to Build Resilient Communities in Dorchester and Roxbury
Rebuilding Together Boston announced that the Liberty Mutual Foundation has awarded the local nonprofit a total of $165,000 in grants to serve homeowners and nonprofit community centers in Dorchester and Roxbury. The grants include $50,000 (FY26–FY28) to support work in Dorchester and Roxbury, MA, as part of its Housing Stability and Youth and Young Adult Workforce Development program, and $15,000 for FY26 to support Climate Resiliency efforts in neighborhoods throughout Boston.
Boston, MA, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rebuilding Together Boston www.rebuildingtogetherboston.org announced today that the Liberty Mutual Foundation has awarded the local nonprofit a total of $165,000 in grants to serve homeowners and nonprofit community centers in Dorchester and Roxbury.
The grants include $50,000 (FY26–FY28) to support work in Dorchester and Roxbury, MA, as part of its Housing Stability and Youth and Young Adult Workforce Development program, and $15,000 for FY26 to support Climate Resiliency efforts in neighborhoods throughout Boston.
This grant funding aligns with Liberty Mutual Foundation's goal of advancing security and building resiliency for vulnerable people and communities. Rebuilding Together Boston's work addresses the pressing housing challenges: Boston's aging housing stock, a high rate of cost-burdened homeowners, and a shortage of affordable housing. By helping long-term residents remain in place and investing in shared community assets, Rebuilding Together Boston's work builds on its track record of serving low-income homeowners across Boston, with a focus on historically disinvested neighborhoods like Dorchester and Roxbury.
“These incredible grants are a testament to the Liberty Mutual’s commitment to strengthening pathways to stable housing for individuals and families in vulnerable situations. Rebuilding Together Boston thanks Liberty Mutual for helping us repair homes and revitalize communities for our neighbors,” said Rebuilding Together Boston’s Executive Director Janice Walker.
Rebuilding Together Boston organizes and collaborates with skilled workers, tradespeople, volunteers, and other community members and nonprofit organizations to meet the urgent needs of our communities by preserving affordable housing, stabilizing neighborhoods, and reducing housing instability and the risk of homelessness. 95% of the people we serve are Black, Indigenous, and Persons of Color (BIPOC). There is never a cost to the people we help. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston completed over 700 renovation projects for an estimated total value of over $8.5 million.
