Cris Cyborg to Headline Nação Cyborg 15 in Historic World Title Boxing Bout – March 28, 2026 in Curitiba
Cris Cyborg looks to become first combat sports athlete to hold a world championship in MMA and Professional boxing simultaneously with WIBA world Title fight March 28, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil.
Las Vegas, NV, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Global combat sports icon Cris Cyborg will return home to headline Nação Cyborg 15 on March 28, 2026, in a landmark night for Brazilian sports. The reigning Professional Fighters League Featherweight World Champion will challenge Colombia’s Paulina Cardona for the prestigious Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Super Welterweight World Championship in the 10-round main event.
The bout will be contested over 10 rounds of two minutes in 10oz gloves, with Cyborg seeking to make combat sports history as the first athlete to simultaneously hold recognized world championships in both MMA and professional boxing.
A Legacy Unlike Any Other
Cyborg stands alone in combat sports history. A reigning PFL MMA World Champion, she owns 18 world championship fight victories and has captured five major promotional world titles across MMA’s biggest stages: including championships in the UFC, Bellator MMA, Invicta FC, Strikeforce, and the PFL. Her résumé includes a storied victory over Holly Holm and a career-defining rivalry with Larissa Pacheco.
Since her 2018 MMA defeat, Cyborg has rebounded with nine consecutive MMA victories, reaffirming her dominance across eras and organizations.
Now, she brings that same championship pedigree into the boxing ring.
Undefeated in Boxing – World Title Within Reach
Cyborg enters March 28th with a perfect 7-0 boxing record (5-0 professional, 2-0 exhibition). She made her professional boxing debut in 2022 as the co-main event to Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan in Omaha, Nebraska — announcing her arrival on the global boxing stage.
In her most recent appearance, Cyborg scored a devastating second-round knockout of Precious Harris McCray in the main event of Gilbert Melendez Fight Night in San Jose, further solidifying her reputation for knockout power.
Standing across from her on March 28th will be Colombian veteran Paulina Cardona, a seasoned professional with 68 career bouts. Cardona is coming off a third-round KO victory over Welkaris Martinez and has previously challenged for WBC, WBA, WBO, UBO, and WIBA world titles. Known for her durability, experience, and knockout power, Cardona represents the toughest test of Cyborg’s boxing career to date.
The Prestige of WIBA
The Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) is widely regarded as one of the premier sanctioning bodies in women’s boxing. Its championship lineage includes legends such as Laila Ali, Ann Wolfe, Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, Holly Holm, and Amanda Serrano.
Recognized globally for its legitimacy and historical significance, WIBA has sanctioned title fights across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean, and frequently collaborates with other governing bodies to organize unification bouts.
A Cyborg victory would not only add another championship to her unparalleled résumé — it would elevate her into an entirely new category of combat sports history.
Nação Cyborg 15 – A Global Spotlight on Curitiba
Founded in 2018, Nação Cyborg (NC Fights) has grown into one of the largest combat sporting platforms in Southern Brazil, hosting 15 successful events and serving as a launchpad for international talent. Alumni include UFC veterans Melissa Gatto and Lerryan Douglas, ONE Championship contender Guto Inocente, and Karate Combat/Invicta FC champion Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira.
With strong partnerships throughout the region and collaboration with local leadership in Curitiba, Nação Cyborg 15 is positioned as a celebration of the city’s sporting excellence and international visibility. Born in Curitiba, Cris Cyborg has proudly represented her hometown throughout her legendary career, and this event marks a triumphant homecoming for one of Brazil’s greatest sporting ambassadors.
The “Legacy Tour” – 2026
Cyborg has declared 2026 her final year of professional competition in both boxing and MMA — calling it her “Legacy Tour.” Following Nação Cyborg 15, she is expected to return to the PFL cage this summer to defend her MMA world championship.
But first, history awaits in her hometown.
Combat sports have witnessed dominant champions in MMA. They have crowned legends in boxing. Never before has an athlete held a Boxing and MMA World Championship in both disciplines simultaneously.
On March 28, 2026, in Curitiba, Cris Cyborg has the opportunity to do exactly that.
The bout will be contested over 10 rounds of two minutes in 10oz gloves, with Cyborg seeking to make combat sports history as the first athlete to simultaneously hold recognized world championships in both MMA and professional boxing.
A Legacy Unlike Any Other
Cyborg stands alone in combat sports history. A reigning PFL MMA World Champion, she owns 18 world championship fight victories and has captured five major promotional world titles across MMA’s biggest stages: including championships in the UFC, Bellator MMA, Invicta FC, Strikeforce, and the PFL. Her résumé includes a storied victory over Holly Holm and a career-defining rivalry with Larissa Pacheco.
Since her 2018 MMA defeat, Cyborg has rebounded with nine consecutive MMA victories, reaffirming her dominance across eras and organizations.
Now, she brings that same championship pedigree into the boxing ring.
Undefeated in Boxing – World Title Within Reach
Cyborg enters March 28th with a perfect 7-0 boxing record (5-0 professional, 2-0 exhibition). She made her professional boxing debut in 2022 as the co-main event to Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan in Omaha, Nebraska — announcing her arrival on the global boxing stage.
In her most recent appearance, Cyborg scored a devastating second-round knockout of Precious Harris McCray in the main event of Gilbert Melendez Fight Night in San Jose, further solidifying her reputation for knockout power.
Standing across from her on March 28th will be Colombian veteran Paulina Cardona, a seasoned professional with 68 career bouts. Cardona is coming off a third-round KO victory over Welkaris Martinez and has previously challenged for WBC, WBA, WBO, UBO, and WIBA world titles. Known for her durability, experience, and knockout power, Cardona represents the toughest test of Cyborg’s boxing career to date.
The Prestige of WIBA
The Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) is widely regarded as one of the premier sanctioning bodies in women’s boxing. Its championship lineage includes legends such as Laila Ali, Ann Wolfe, Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, Holly Holm, and Amanda Serrano.
Recognized globally for its legitimacy and historical significance, WIBA has sanctioned title fights across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean, and frequently collaborates with other governing bodies to organize unification bouts.
A Cyborg victory would not only add another championship to her unparalleled résumé — it would elevate her into an entirely new category of combat sports history.
Nação Cyborg 15 – A Global Spotlight on Curitiba
Founded in 2018, Nação Cyborg (NC Fights) has grown into one of the largest combat sporting platforms in Southern Brazil, hosting 15 successful events and serving as a launchpad for international talent. Alumni include UFC veterans Melissa Gatto and Lerryan Douglas, ONE Championship contender Guto Inocente, and Karate Combat/Invicta FC champion Elisandra “Lili” Ferreira.
With strong partnerships throughout the region and collaboration with local leadership in Curitiba, Nação Cyborg 15 is positioned as a celebration of the city’s sporting excellence and international visibility. Born in Curitiba, Cris Cyborg has proudly represented her hometown throughout her legendary career, and this event marks a triumphant homecoming for one of Brazil’s greatest sporting ambassadors.
The “Legacy Tour” – 2026
Cyborg has declared 2026 her final year of professional competition in both boxing and MMA — calling it her “Legacy Tour.” Following Nação Cyborg 15, she is expected to return to the PFL cage this summer to defend her MMA world championship.
But first, history awaits in her hometown.
Combat sports have witnessed dominant champions in MMA. They have crowned legends in boxing. Never before has an athlete held a Boxing and MMA World Championship in both disciplines simultaneously.
On March 28, 2026, in Curitiba, Cris Cyborg has the opportunity to do exactly that.
Contact
CrisCyborg.comContact
Jerry McClane
657-293-5515
CrisCyborg.com
Jerry McClane
657-293-5515
CrisCyborg.com
Multimedia
Cris Cyborg WIBA World Title fight
Press Release Cris Cyborg X Paulina Cardona WIBA Super Welterweight World Title fight
Categories