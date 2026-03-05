Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Montreal, Canada, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026.
The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact, low-power Lattice CrossLink™-NX FPGA to enable high-quality depth perception in extremely small form factors while minimizing system cost, power consumption, and compute load. By offloading depth processing to the Lattice FPGA, the solution frees system resources and enables efficient integration alongside an application processor.
Showcased on a humanoid robotic hand, the solution demonstrates how single-sensor, passive 3D vision in a compact form factor can perceive objects at very close range and be integrated at the edge of robotic systems—opening new possibilities for robotic grasping, in-hand manipulation, and end-effector-mounted perception.
“In robotics and humanoid systems, moving limbs can create self-occlusion and reduce perception reliability in dynamic environments,” said Jean-Sebastien Landry, Sr. Director, Product and Strategic Partnerships at Airy3D. “By eliminating occlusion and minimum-Z constraints, DepthIQ enables reliable near-field perception and supports camera placement directly within robotic hands and other space-constrained areas.”
“Developers building next-generation humanoids need architectural flexibility at the edge,” said Karl Wachswender, Senior Principal System Architect, Industrial, at Lattice Semiconductor. “By accelerating depth processing with industry-leading low-power, small-sized Lattice FPGAs, this solution by Airy3D allows system designers to either reduce overall system cost or redeploy compute resources toward higher-value AI tasks.”
To experience the new possibilities of robotics and humanoid applications at the edge, powered by a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution, visit Airy3D in the Lattice Semiconductor booth (Hall 4, booth #528) at Embedded World 2026.
About Airy3D
Airy3D is a pioneer in single-sensor 3D vision, transforming standard 2D image sensors into advanced depth-sensing devices through its patented technology. Airy3D enables compact, power-efficient, and cost-effective 3D perception for applications including robotics, automotive, industrial automation, and consumer devices.
Jean-Sebastien Landry
(514) 495 5271
https://www.airy3d.com
