Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life.
Windsor, Canada, March 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Seven Oaks Italy™ Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Italy Immersion Program for North American Travelers
Seven Oaks Italy™, a curated cultural travel experience centered in the lesser-known Italian region of Molise, today announced the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group Italy immersion program designed for culturally curious North American travelers seeking authenticity, comfort, and meaningful engagement with Italian history, cuisine, landscapes, and village life.
The program spans 10 days across five regions of southern Italy and is limited to a maximum of 24 guests, ensuring a personal and unhurried travel environment.
Unlike traditional itineraries that require travelers to change hotels almost every night, guests in the Seven Oaks Italy program spend nine nights at a single countryside base — the Villaggio Rurale Le Sette Querce estate in Molise — allowing the experience to unfold at a relaxed pace while traveling outward to Italy’s most celebrated destinations.
The announcement comes at a time of sustained growth in Italy travel. U.S. outbound travel surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with Italy ranking among the most visited international destinations for American travelers, according to the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office. Airline capacity between North America and Europe continues to expand as demand for cultural travel experiences remains strong.
“Today’s travelers want more than a checklist,” said Lou Tortola, founder of Seven Oaks Italy and president of eliquidMEDIA International, Inc. “They want context, pacing, connection and thoughtful design. This program delivers that without rushing — turning destinations into opportunities for understanding.”
The program is personally hosted by Tortola, who accompanies the group throughout the journey, sharing the places and relationships he has developed in Italy over decades of return visits.
Seven Oaks Italy’s 10-day program blends iconic cultural landmarks, symbolic landscapes, and living regional identity, structured around intentional pacing that respects curiosity and comfort alike.
The itinerary includes:
Iconic culture — Rome, Pompeii, and the Royal Palace of Caserta
Regional identity — Agnone, Miranda, Roccapipirozzi
Symbolic landscapes — the Amalfi Coast
Authentic experiences — local cuisine, artisanal craftsmanship, and rural life
Sustainable rhythm — thoughtfully paced days without excessive travel
Central home base — nine nights at the Seven Oaks countryside property in Molise
Highlights of the experience include a private Amalfi Coast boat excursion, guided exploration of Pompeii, visits to historic villages and artisan workshops in Molise, hands-on cooking experiences including pizza and fresh pasta making, and a cultural visit to the Marinelli Bell Foundry — the oldest bell foundry in the world.
The Molise region, where the program is based, remains one of Italy’s least visited regions, offering travelers the opportunity to experience traditional village life largely untouched by mass tourism.
The program design reflects insights from a September 2025 pilot group of 20 North American travelers who participated in a nearly identical itinerary. One participant described the journey as “exceeding expectations…from the village atmosphere to the hospitality, food and wine — everything was wonderful.”
Seven Oaks Italy is promoted in North America by eliquidMEDIA International, Inc., led by Lou Tortola. The program is formally operated and administered by Travelcafè di Altaquota Srl, a licensed Italian tour operator headquartered in Bari, Italy. Travelcafè provides tour-operator administration, booking oversight, and regulatory compliance services for the program.
“Structure matters,” said Tortola. “If we were going to bring North American travelers into a curated cultural program of this nature, we wanted to do it professionally and correctly. Travelcafè provides the licensed framework that protects the traveler and supports operational integrity.”
Founding season pricing for the August 26, 2026 departure begins at €4,940 per person based on double occupancy, with early booking advantages available for reservations confirmed before June 15, 2026.
The August 26 departure represents the formal North American rollout of the Seven Oaks Italy program.
Reservations and program details are available at www.sevenoaksitaly.com.
Visual assets that can accompany this release:
Banner Image
Seven Oaks Italy™ Program — Amalfi Coast cultural immersion backdrop with logo
Suggested Caption:
Seven Oaks Italy™ announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion program featuring Rome, Pompeii, the Amalfi Coast, and village experiences in Molise.
Logo
Seven Oaks Italy™ brand mark
About Seven Oaks Italy™
Seven Oaks Italy™ is a curated 10-day cultural immersion program centered in Molise, Italy. Designed for small groups of culturally curious North American travelers, the experience blends iconic destinations with authentic village encounters, refined four-star comfort, and a thoughtfully paced travel rhythm anchored by a single countryside home base.
About Travelcafè di Altaquota Srl
Travelcafè di Altaquota Srl is an Italy-based licensed tour operator headquartered in Bari. The company provides formal tour administration, operational oversight, and regulatory compliance services for organized travel programs throughout Italy.
About eliquidMEDIA International, Inc.
eliquidMEDIA International, Inc., led by Lou Tortola and based in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, serves as the North American promotional and strategic partner for the Seven Oaks Italy program.
Media Contact
Lou Tortola
eliquidMEDIA International, Inc.
Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Phone: 519-818-9698
Website: www.sevenoaksitaly.com
Seven Oaks Italy™, a curated cultural travel experience centered in the lesser-known Italian region of Molise, today announced the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group Italy immersion program designed for culturally curious North American travelers seeking authenticity, comfort, and meaningful engagement with Italian history, cuisine, landscapes, and village life.
The program spans 10 days across five regions of southern Italy and is limited to a maximum of 24 guests, ensuring a personal and unhurried travel environment.
Unlike traditional itineraries that require travelers to change hotels almost every night, guests in the Seven Oaks Italy program spend nine nights at a single countryside base — the Villaggio Rurale Le Sette Querce estate in Molise — allowing the experience to unfold at a relaxed pace while traveling outward to Italy’s most celebrated destinations.
The announcement comes at a time of sustained growth in Italy travel. U.S. outbound travel surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with Italy ranking among the most visited international destinations for American travelers, according to the U.S. National Travel and Tourism Office. Airline capacity between North America and Europe continues to expand as demand for cultural travel experiences remains strong.
“Today’s travelers want more than a checklist,” said Lou Tortola, founder of Seven Oaks Italy and president of eliquidMEDIA International, Inc. “They want context, pacing, connection and thoughtful design. This program delivers that without rushing — turning destinations into opportunities for understanding.”
The program is personally hosted by Tortola, who accompanies the group throughout the journey, sharing the places and relationships he has developed in Italy over decades of return visits.
Seven Oaks Italy’s 10-day program blends iconic cultural landmarks, symbolic landscapes, and living regional identity, structured around intentional pacing that respects curiosity and comfort alike.
The itinerary includes:
Iconic culture — Rome, Pompeii, and the Royal Palace of Caserta
Regional identity — Agnone, Miranda, Roccapipirozzi
Symbolic landscapes — the Amalfi Coast
Authentic experiences — local cuisine, artisanal craftsmanship, and rural life
Sustainable rhythm — thoughtfully paced days without excessive travel
Central home base — nine nights at the Seven Oaks countryside property in Molise
Highlights of the experience include a private Amalfi Coast boat excursion, guided exploration of Pompeii, visits to historic villages and artisan workshops in Molise, hands-on cooking experiences including pizza and fresh pasta making, and a cultural visit to the Marinelli Bell Foundry — the oldest bell foundry in the world.
The Molise region, where the program is based, remains one of Italy’s least visited regions, offering travelers the opportunity to experience traditional village life largely untouched by mass tourism.
The program design reflects insights from a September 2025 pilot group of 20 North American travelers who participated in a nearly identical itinerary. One participant described the journey as “exceeding expectations…from the village atmosphere to the hospitality, food and wine — everything was wonderful.”
Seven Oaks Italy is promoted in North America by eliquidMEDIA International, Inc., led by Lou Tortola. The program is formally operated and administered by Travelcafè di Altaquota Srl, a licensed Italian tour operator headquartered in Bari, Italy. Travelcafè provides tour-operator administration, booking oversight, and regulatory compliance services for the program.
“Structure matters,” said Tortola. “If we were going to bring North American travelers into a curated cultural program of this nature, we wanted to do it professionally and correctly. Travelcafè provides the licensed framework that protects the traveler and supports operational integrity.”
Founding season pricing for the August 26, 2026 departure begins at €4,940 per person based on double occupancy, with early booking advantages available for reservations confirmed before June 15, 2026.
The August 26 departure represents the formal North American rollout of the Seven Oaks Italy program.
Reservations and program details are available at www.sevenoaksitaly.com.
Visual assets that can accompany this release:
Banner Image
Seven Oaks Italy™ Program — Amalfi Coast cultural immersion backdrop with logo
Suggested Caption:
Seven Oaks Italy™ announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion program featuring Rome, Pompeii, the Amalfi Coast, and village experiences in Molise.
Logo
Seven Oaks Italy™ brand mark
About Seven Oaks Italy™
Seven Oaks Italy™ is a curated 10-day cultural immersion program centered in Molise, Italy. Designed for small groups of culturally curious North American travelers, the experience blends iconic destinations with authentic village encounters, refined four-star comfort, and a thoughtfully paced travel rhythm anchored by a single countryside home base.
About Travelcafè di Altaquota Srl
Travelcafè di Altaquota Srl is an Italy-based licensed tour operator headquartered in Bari. The company provides formal tour administration, operational oversight, and regulatory compliance services for organized travel programs throughout Italy.
About eliquidMEDIA International, Inc.
eliquidMEDIA International, Inc., led by Lou Tortola and based in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, serves as the North American promotional and strategic partner for the Seven Oaks Italy program.
Media Contact
Lou Tortola
eliquidMEDIA International, Inc.
Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Phone: 519-818-9698
Website: www.sevenoaksitaly.com
Contact
Seven Oaks ItalyContact
Lou Tortola
5198189698
www.sevenoaksitaly.com
734 238 2254
Lou Tortola
5198189698
www.sevenoaksitaly.com
734 238 2254
Multimedia
Program Guide
Seven Oaks Italy is a refined 10-day small-group cultural journey for North American travelers, centered in Molise and featuring Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast, with authentic village experiences, regional cuisine and thoughtfully paced travel.
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