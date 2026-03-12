KUKUI Launches Industry’s First Comprehensive AI Education Initiative for Independent Auto Repair Shops
KUKUI has launched a new AI education initiative to help independent auto repair shop owners better understand and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools. The program includes a free guide, a biweekly blog series, and expanded conference education focused on evaluating AI-generated insights and applying AI effectively in shop marketing and business decisions.
Las Vegas, NV, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- KUKUI, a provider of data-driven marketing and customer engagement solutions for independent automotive repair shops, today announced the launch of a new AI education initiative designed to help shop owners better understand, evaluate, and responsibly apply artificial intelligence tools in their businesses.
“Independent shop owners are the backbone of the automotive repair industry, and they deserve access to the same quality of information you’d expect from any high-performing marketing team,” said Eric Harber, CEO of KUKUI. “This initiative is about making sure AI becomes a tool that helps shop owners make smarter decisions — not another source of confusion.”
The initiative centers on a newly published guide, “The Shop Owner’s Guide to AI in Marketing: What It Can Do, What It Can’t, and How to Use It Without Getting Burned,” authored by KUKUI Chief Technology Officer Heather Myers. The guide offers a practical framework for shop owners who are increasingly encountering AI-generated website audits, marketing recommendations, and competitive analyses.
“Shop owners across the country are using AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to evaluate their websites, analyze their markets, and generate marketing strategies,” said Myers. “That’s a positive development, but AI output is often mistaken for verified data. Our goal is to help shop owners understand how these tools work so they can separate useful insight from unreliable information.”
An Education-First Approach
KUKUI’s initiative includes several resources available to the broader automotive repair industry, not limited to KUKUI clients:
The Shop Owner’s Guide to AI — A plain-language guide explaining how AI tools work, where they provide genuine value, and where they may produce unreliable results. The guide also includes practical tips for writing better prompts and evaluating AI-generated recommendations.
“AI Is a Flashlight, Not a Map” Blog Series — A biweekly series exploring how AI is affecting auto repair marketing. Topics include evaluating AI-generated audits, understanding AI-powered search, and identifying which tools provide meaningful value.
Conference Education Sessions — KUKUI is expanding its presence at major industry conferences with sessions focused on practical AI literacy. These sessions will address how AI is changing local search, what shop owners should expect from marketing providers, and how to use AI tools responsibly.
Addressing a Growing Industry Need
The initiative responds to a growing trend in which shop owners arrive at marketing discussions with AI-generated audits, demographic reports, and competitive analyses.
“The challenge isn’t that shop owners are using AI,” Myers said. “The challenge is that AI output is formatted to look like research. It reads confidently and looks credible, but it isn’t always based on real data. Shop owners deserve a trusted resource that explains what these tools can and can’t do.”
Before joining the automotive technology industry, Myers built information systems for public and academic libraries focused on evaluating sources and helping users identify reliable information.
“My career has always been about helping people find trustworthy information,” Myers said. “The tools have changed. The problem hasn’t.”
Availability:
“The Shop Owner’s Guide to AI in Marketing” is available as a free download at www.kukui.com/auto-repair-shop-owners-guide-to-ai-in-marketing and the “AI Is a Flashlight, Not a Map” blog series is available at www.kukui.com/ai-insights
About KUKUI
KUKUI provides data-driven marketing and customer engagement solutions exclusively for independent automotive repair shops. Founded in 2011, the company’s platform combines website management, search engine optimization, paid advertising, loyalty programs, social media management, CRM, and performance analytics to help shops attract, retain, and grow their customer base.
About KUKUI
KUKUI provides data-driven marketing and customer engagement solutions exclusively for independent automotive repair shops. Founded in 2011, the company’s platform combines website management, search engine optimization, paid advertising, loyalty programs, social media management, CRM, and performance analytics to help shops attract, retain, and grow their customer base.
