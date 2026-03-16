HJZ Construction & Management Helps Homeowners Navigate Insurance Claim Repairs with Confidence
Somerville, MA, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- When disaster strikes a home—whether from water damage, fire, storms, or other unexpected events—homeowners often find themselves overwhelmed not only by the damage itself, but by the complicated insurance claim process that follows. HJZ Construction & Management Inc., a woman-owned design-build general contracting firm serving Greater Boston and the South Shore, is helping homeowners bridge the gap between insurance paperwork and quality home restoration.
With extensive experience in insurance-related reconstruction, HJZ Construction works directly with homeowners to translate insurance scopes of work into real construction solutions. The company guides clients through every stage of the repair process—from damage evaluation and scope clarification to rebuilding and restoring homes to pre-loss condition or better.
“After a loss, homeowners are often trying to interpret technical reports, insurance estimates, and building code requirements all at once,” said Hayley Zeoli, Owner of HJZ Construction & Management Inc. “Our role is to help homeowners understand what their insurance scope actually means in terms of construction—and ensure the repairs are completed properly, safely, and in compliance with current building codes.”
Insurance claim repairs can present unique challenges. Damage that may appear minor can affect hidden structural components, electrical systems, insulation, and finishes. HJZ Construction’s team works to identify the full scope of required repairs while coordinating with adjusters, mitigation companies, and other professionals involved in the claim.
Services HJZ provides to homeowners navigating insurance repairs include:
Reviewing insurance scopes and estimates for construction feasibility
Identifying missing items or code-required upgrades that may not appear in the original insurance estimate
Coordinating reconstruction after mitigation work such as water extraction or fire cleanup
Providing detailed construction estimates and documentation when needed
Managing the rebuilding process from demolition through final finishes
By acting as a knowledgeable construction partner, HJZ Construction helps homeowners avoid common pitfalls such as under-scoped repairs, miscommunication between contractors and adjusters, and costly delays during reconstruction.
“Our goal is to remove confusion and help homeowners feel confident in the repair process,” Zeoli added. “When a home has been damaged, people deserve a team that not only rebuilds their space, but also helps them understand the path forward.”
HJZ Construction & Management Inc. specializes in residential renovations, additions, ADUs, modular homes, and insurance-related reconstruction projects throughout Eastern Massachusetts.
About HJZ Construction & Management Inc.
HJZ Construction & Management Inc. is a woman-owned design-build general contracting firm serving homeowners across Greater Boston and the South Shore. The company provides construction management, renovations, additions, modular homes, and reconstruction services following water, fire, or storm damage. HJZ Construction is committed to guiding homeowners through complex projects with clear communication, thoughtful design, and high-quality craftsmanship.
www.instagram.com/hjz_construction_/
With extensive experience in insurance-related reconstruction, HJZ Construction works directly with homeowners to translate insurance scopes of work into real construction solutions. The company guides clients through every stage of the repair process—from damage evaluation and scope clarification to rebuilding and restoring homes to pre-loss condition or better.
“After a loss, homeowners are often trying to interpret technical reports, insurance estimates, and building code requirements all at once,” said Hayley Zeoli, Owner of HJZ Construction & Management Inc. “Our role is to help homeowners understand what their insurance scope actually means in terms of construction—and ensure the repairs are completed properly, safely, and in compliance with current building codes.”
Insurance claim repairs can present unique challenges. Damage that may appear minor can affect hidden structural components, electrical systems, insulation, and finishes. HJZ Construction’s team works to identify the full scope of required repairs while coordinating with adjusters, mitigation companies, and other professionals involved in the claim.
Services HJZ provides to homeowners navigating insurance repairs include:
Reviewing insurance scopes and estimates for construction feasibility
Identifying missing items or code-required upgrades that may not appear in the original insurance estimate
Coordinating reconstruction after mitigation work such as water extraction or fire cleanup
Providing detailed construction estimates and documentation when needed
Managing the rebuilding process from demolition through final finishes
By acting as a knowledgeable construction partner, HJZ Construction helps homeowners avoid common pitfalls such as under-scoped repairs, miscommunication between contractors and adjusters, and costly delays during reconstruction.
“Our goal is to remove confusion and help homeowners feel confident in the repair process,” Zeoli added. “When a home has been damaged, people deserve a team that not only rebuilds their space, but also helps them understand the path forward.”
HJZ Construction & Management Inc. specializes in residential renovations, additions, ADUs, modular homes, and insurance-related reconstruction projects throughout Eastern Massachusetts.
About HJZ Construction & Management Inc.
HJZ Construction & Management Inc. is a woman-owned design-build general contracting firm serving homeowners across Greater Boston and the South Shore. The company provides construction management, renovations, additions, modular homes, and reconstruction services following water, fire, or storm damage. HJZ Construction is committed to guiding homeowners through complex projects with clear communication, thoughtful design, and high-quality craftsmanship.
www.instagram.com/hjz_construction_/
Contact
HJZ ConstructionContact
Hayley Zeoli
617-680-6716
www.hjzconstruction.com
https://www.instagram.com/hjz_construction_/
Hayley Zeoli
617-680-6716
www.hjzconstruction.com
https://www.instagram.com/hjz_construction_/
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