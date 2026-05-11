Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health

Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia.