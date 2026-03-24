akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically.
Minneapolis, MN, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- akoyaGO announced that Mark Montoya has been named Chief Executive Officer, marking the next step in the company’s evolution as foundations increasingly turn to technology not just to operate their organizations, but to innovate and strengthen their impact.
The leadership transition reflects akoyaGO’s strong market position and growing demand from foundations seeking modern technology platforms to support their work. With a growing client community and continued investment in product innovation and services, the company is well positioned to support the evolving needs of philanthropy.
Montoya joined akoyaGO in 2022 as Chief Experience Officer and was promoted to President in 2024. Since becoming President, he has helped strengthen the company’s operational foundation by aligning product development, client services, and organizational strategy to support long-term growth. During his tenure, akoyaGO expanded its customer base by more than 80 percent while continuing to deepen relationships with foundations across North America.
His appointment as CEO reflects both the company’s momentum and his unique ability to bridge the worlds of philanthropy and technology.
Before joining akoyaGO, Montoya served in several leadership roles at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, including Chief Operating Officer and Interim President. His experience working directly within a foundation gives him a deep understanding of the operational and strategic challenges philanthropic organizations face today—perspective that informs akoyaGO’s approach to building technology that truly supports the sector.
Across philanthropy, foundations are increasingly rethinking how technology supports their work. Historically, many organizations relied on technology primarily as an operational tool to manage data and workflows. Today, forward-thinking foundations are beginning to view technology as a strategic platform to inform decision-making, strengthen relationships, and achieve better outcomes for the communities they serve.
“Foundations are increasingly looking at technology not just as a tool, but as a strategic asset,” said Montoya. “What excites me most is the opportunity ahead—helping philanthropic organizations use technology to make smarter decisions, strengthen relationships, and maximize their impact in the communities they serve. At akoyaGO, we are committed to building solutions that help foundations do their work more effectively and strategically.”
John Long, who led akoyaGO as Chief Executive Officer through a period of significant growth and platform transformation, will continue to provide strategic leadership as Chairman of the Board.
“Mark understands the philanthropic sector from the inside,” said Long. “He understands how foundations operate and how technology can help them evolve. His leadership, vision, and commitment to our clients make him the right person to guide akoyaGO into its next chapter. I look forward to continuing to work alongside him as the company builds on the strong foundation we’ve created.”
Montoya expressed gratitude for the leadership and team that have helped shape the company’s success.
“I’m extremely grateful for John’s leadership and for the support and trust he has placed in me,” Montoya said. “We’ve built an incredible team and a strong product and service philosophy driven by our values of teamwork, positive energy, and client-centric solutions. I’m excited about the next phase of growth ahead of us and the opportunity to continue partnering with foundations that believe technology can help transform the way philanthropy operates.”
Looking ahead, akoyaGO will continue investing in product innovation, client success, and strategic partnerships designed to help foundations operate more strategically and adapt to the evolving needs of philanthropy.
Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, akoyaGO provides a fully configurable platform that integrates grantmaking, relationship management, and fund management in one unified system.
“At akoyaGO, we believe technology should empower organizations to do what they set out to do in the first place—create meaningful change,” Montoya said. “Our mission is simple: help foundations do good, better.”
To learn more, visit akoyago.com/akoyago-names-mark-montoya-chief-executive-officer/.
The leadership transition reflects akoyaGO’s strong market position and growing demand from foundations seeking modern technology platforms to support their work. With a growing client community and continued investment in product innovation and services, the company is well positioned to support the evolving needs of philanthropy.
Montoya joined akoyaGO in 2022 as Chief Experience Officer and was promoted to President in 2024. Since becoming President, he has helped strengthen the company’s operational foundation by aligning product development, client services, and organizational strategy to support long-term growth. During his tenure, akoyaGO expanded its customer base by more than 80 percent while continuing to deepen relationships with foundations across North America.
His appointment as CEO reflects both the company’s momentum and his unique ability to bridge the worlds of philanthropy and technology.
Before joining akoyaGO, Montoya served in several leadership roles at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, including Chief Operating Officer and Interim President. His experience working directly within a foundation gives him a deep understanding of the operational and strategic challenges philanthropic organizations face today—perspective that informs akoyaGO’s approach to building technology that truly supports the sector.
Across philanthropy, foundations are increasingly rethinking how technology supports their work. Historically, many organizations relied on technology primarily as an operational tool to manage data and workflows. Today, forward-thinking foundations are beginning to view technology as a strategic platform to inform decision-making, strengthen relationships, and achieve better outcomes for the communities they serve.
“Foundations are increasingly looking at technology not just as a tool, but as a strategic asset,” said Montoya. “What excites me most is the opportunity ahead—helping philanthropic organizations use technology to make smarter decisions, strengthen relationships, and maximize their impact in the communities they serve. At akoyaGO, we are committed to building solutions that help foundations do their work more effectively and strategically.”
John Long, who led akoyaGO as Chief Executive Officer through a period of significant growth and platform transformation, will continue to provide strategic leadership as Chairman of the Board.
“Mark understands the philanthropic sector from the inside,” said Long. “He understands how foundations operate and how technology can help them evolve. His leadership, vision, and commitment to our clients make him the right person to guide akoyaGO into its next chapter. I look forward to continuing to work alongside him as the company builds on the strong foundation we’ve created.”
Montoya expressed gratitude for the leadership and team that have helped shape the company’s success.
“I’m extremely grateful for John’s leadership and for the support and trust he has placed in me,” Montoya said. “We’ve built an incredible team and a strong product and service philosophy driven by our values of teamwork, positive energy, and client-centric solutions. I’m excited about the next phase of growth ahead of us and the opportunity to continue partnering with foundations that believe technology can help transform the way philanthropy operates.”
Looking ahead, akoyaGO will continue investing in product innovation, client success, and strategic partnerships designed to help foundations operate more strategically and adapt to the evolving needs of philanthropy.
Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, akoyaGO provides a fully configurable platform that integrates grantmaking, relationship management, and fund management in one unified system.
“At akoyaGO, we believe technology should empower organizations to do what they set out to do in the first place—create meaningful change,” Montoya said. “Our mission is simple: help foundations do good, better.”
To learn more, visit akoyago.com/akoyago-names-mark-montoya-chief-executive-officer/.
Contact
akoyaGOContact
Ameliea Dulaney
662-519-3231
https://akoyago.com
Ameliea Dulaney
662-519-3231
https://akoyago.com
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akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth. With experience in both philanthropy and technology, Montoya has helped strengthen the company and expand its reach. He will guide continued innovation as foundations use technology to drive greater impact.
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