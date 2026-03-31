Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate

Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts.