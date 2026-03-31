Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts.
Miami, FL, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Veteran of the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as RSAC 2026 puts post-quantum migration at center stage
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a vendor-neutral quantum cybersecurity advisory firm, today announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. The announcement coincides with RSAC 2026 in San Francisco, where post-quantum cryptography and cryptographic resilience have emerged as dominant themes among CISOs, government leaders, and enterprise security teams.
Mr. Chi will advise Qtonic Quantum on national security strategy, defense and intelligence community engagement, and federal cybersecurity readiness. His appointment reflects growing urgency across the U.S. government and defense industrial base to assess and mitigate quantum-era risk before adversaries exploit cryptographic vulnerabilities at scale.
Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience scaling advanced technology and cybersecurity solutions across the National Security Community. At Booz Allen, he led large intelligence-focused business units implementing offensive and defensive cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum sensing, radio frequency technologies, biometrics, financial intelligence, and rapid prototyping capabilities for clients spanning the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and commercial banking institutions. He currently serves on the Board of the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C.
"Qtonic Quantum is addressing one of the most important security transitions of this decade," said Paul Chi. "The shift to post-quantum readiness is not just a cryptography issue. It is a leadership, resilience, and mission-assurance issue. I am excited to work with the Qtonic Quantum team to help organizations prepare for the real operational and strategic implications of quantum-era risk."
"Paul has operated at the highest levels of the national security establishment for over thirty years," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum. "He understands how sensitive technology programs move from concept to deployment inside the most demanding environments on earth. Our clients are not just replacing cryptographic algorithms. They are rethinking how their organizations defend critical infrastructure against a fundamentally different class of threat. Paul's experience is exactly what that mission requires."
Qtonic Quantum's platform delivers cryptographic risk and vulnerability intelligence through QScout, quantum penetration testing through QStrike, and post-quantum cryptography migration advisory through QSolve. The firm serves Fortune 1000 enterprises and government agencies with audit-grade cryptographic discovery, 14-framework compliance mapping, and continuous monitoring across 8 quantum platforms and 5 modalities.
Mr. Chi joins a leadership team chaired by Lt. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, USAF (Ret.), with Vice Chairmen Peter Renner, Microsoft Global Chief Technology Officer, and Eliot Jung, formerly of Brookhaven National Laboratory and JPMorgan Chase. His appointment further deepens Qtonic Quantum's advisory capacity across national security, defense, and intelligence at a moment when the quantum threat timeline is compressing faster than most organizations anticipated.
About Qtonic Quantum
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a vendor-neutral quantum cybersecurity advisory firm headquartered in Miami with R&D operations in Be'er Sheva, Israel. The company helps enterprises and government agencies find, prove, and fix cryptographic vulnerabilities before quantum computing renders current encryption obsolete. Qtonic Quantum's intelligence platform has cataloged more than 162,000 cryptographic findings with a 99% Harvest Now, Decrypt Later exposure rate and zero false positives across 50+ Fortune 1000 engagements. The firm backs its accuracy with a $2M Quantum Challenge, commercially underwritten, with zero payouts to date. QScout is available as a freemium offering on Azure Marketplace.
Post-Quantum Ready. Continuously(TM)
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a vendor-neutral quantum cybersecurity advisory firm, today announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. The announcement coincides with RSAC 2026 in San Francisco, where post-quantum cryptography and cryptographic resilience have emerged as dominant themes among CISOs, government leaders, and enterprise security teams.
Mr. Chi will advise Qtonic Quantum on national security strategy, defense and intelligence community engagement, and federal cybersecurity readiness. His appointment reflects growing urgency across the U.S. government and defense industrial base to assess and mitigate quantum-era risk before adversaries exploit cryptographic vulnerabilities at scale.
Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience scaling advanced technology and cybersecurity solutions across the National Security Community. At Booz Allen, he led large intelligence-focused business units implementing offensive and defensive cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum sensing, radio frequency technologies, biometrics, financial intelligence, and rapid prototyping capabilities for clients spanning the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and commercial banking institutions. He currently serves on the Board of the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C.
"Qtonic Quantum is addressing one of the most important security transitions of this decade," said Paul Chi. "The shift to post-quantum readiness is not just a cryptography issue. It is a leadership, resilience, and mission-assurance issue. I am excited to work with the Qtonic Quantum team to help organizations prepare for the real operational and strategic implications of quantum-era risk."
"Paul has operated at the highest levels of the national security establishment for over thirty years," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum. "He understands how sensitive technology programs move from concept to deployment inside the most demanding environments on earth. Our clients are not just replacing cryptographic algorithms. They are rethinking how their organizations defend critical infrastructure against a fundamentally different class of threat. Paul's experience is exactly what that mission requires."
Qtonic Quantum's platform delivers cryptographic risk and vulnerability intelligence through QScout, quantum penetration testing through QStrike, and post-quantum cryptography migration advisory through QSolve. The firm serves Fortune 1000 enterprises and government agencies with audit-grade cryptographic discovery, 14-framework compliance mapping, and continuous monitoring across 8 quantum platforms and 5 modalities.
Mr. Chi joins a leadership team chaired by Lt. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, USAF (Ret.), with Vice Chairmen Peter Renner, Microsoft Global Chief Technology Officer, and Eliot Jung, formerly of Brookhaven National Laboratory and JPMorgan Chase. His appointment further deepens Qtonic Quantum's advisory capacity across national security, defense, and intelligence at a moment when the quantum threat timeline is compressing faster than most organizations anticipated.
About Qtonic Quantum
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a vendor-neutral quantum cybersecurity advisory firm headquartered in Miami with R&D operations in Be'er Sheva, Israel. The company helps enterprises and government agencies find, prove, and fix cryptographic vulnerabilities before quantum computing renders current encryption obsolete. Qtonic Quantum's intelligence platform has cataloged more than 162,000 cryptographic findings with a 99% Harvest Now, Decrypt Later exposure rate and zero false positives across 50+ Fortune 1000 engagements. The firm backs its accuracy with a $2M Quantum Challenge, commercially underwritten, with zero payouts to date. QScout is available as a freemium offering on Azure Marketplace.
Post-Quantum Ready. Continuously(TM)
Contact
Qtonic Quantum CorpContact
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
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