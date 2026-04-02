The Hiring System is Changing, but Veterans Are Still Being Filtered Out Before Being Seen
Government Workforce Network LLC introduces AI-aligned tools to translate military experience and restore visibility in modern hiring systems.
Lake Forest, CA, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As hiring systems rapidly evolve through automation and artificial intelligence, a growing number of qualified individuals particularly veterans and transitioning service members—are being filtered out before they are ever fully seen.
Government Workforce Network LLC has launched a new set of workforce tools designed to address this gap by improving how real-world experience is translated, presented, and recognized in today’s hiring environment.
These tools focus on converting military ranks, duties, leadership roles, and operational experience into clear, professional language aligned with civilian workforce expectations. By bridging this disconnect, individuals are better positioned to move beyond automated filters and into meaningful opportunities.
The initiative reflects a broader shift in hiring, where resumes are often evaluated by systems before human interaction occurs creating unintended barriers for candidates whose experience does not fit traditional formatting.
“Talent is being overlooked not because it’s lacking, but because it’s not being translated in a way systems understand,” said Marivel Morgana Nunez, Founder of Government Workforce Network LLC. “We are building tools that bring visibility back to real experience.”
Access to these tools is available through Talent Connect, a workforce program designed to remove friction and expand access. The platform requires minimal input, no account setup, and prioritizes ease of use for individuals navigating career transitions.
In addition, the initiative introduces a Workforce Advocate and Mentor pathway, creating space for experienced professionals to support others through guidance, connection, and shared knowledge.
This launch represents a forward-looking approach to workforce access combining AI-aligned tools with a human-centered, community-driven model designed for the realities of today’s hiring landscape.
Learn more: https://governmentworkforcenetwork.com
Government Workforce Network LLC has launched a new set of workforce tools designed to address this gap by improving how real-world experience is translated, presented, and recognized in today’s hiring environment.
These tools focus on converting military ranks, duties, leadership roles, and operational experience into clear, professional language aligned with civilian workforce expectations. By bridging this disconnect, individuals are better positioned to move beyond automated filters and into meaningful opportunities.
The initiative reflects a broader shift in hiring, where resumes are often evaluated by systems before human interaction occurs creating unintended barriers for candidates whose experience does not fit traditional formatting.
“Talent is being overlooked not because it’s lacking, but because it’s not being translated in a way systems understand,” said Marivel Morgana Nunez, Founder of Government Workforce Network LLC. “We are building tools that bring visibility back to real experience.”
Access to these tools is available through Talent Connect, a workforce program designed to remove friction and expand access. The platform requires minimal input, no account setup, and prioritizes ease of use for individuals navigating career transitions.
In addition, the initiative introduces a Workforce Advocate and Mentor pathway, creating space for experienced professionals to support others through guidance, connection, and shared knowledge.
This launch represents a forward-looking approach to workforce access combining AI-aligned tools with a human-centered, community-driven model designed for the realities of today’s hiring landscape.
Learn more: https://governmentworkforcenetwork.com
Contact
Government Workforce Network LLCContact
Marivel Nunez
949-775-2175
governmentworkforcenetwork.com
Marivel Nunez
949-775-2175
governmentworkforcenetwork.com
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