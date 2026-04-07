AI & Burnout Are Rising: Digital Wellness Day May 1st 2026 Offers a Path to Balance in a Hyper-Digital World
Digital Wellness Day, celebrated on May 1, 2026, kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, uniting millions across 64+ countries to address AI burnout and digital overload. This global movement empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier tech habits, reclaim focus, and explore human-centered approaches to AI in an increasingly connected world.
New York, NY, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 1, 2026, the world will unite for the 7th Annual Digital Wellness Day, a global activation and exploration of mindful tech use. This initiative, kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month, is co-run by Nina Hersher, MSW of the Digital Resilience Lab, in partnership with the Digital Wellness Institute, and Katrina German, founder of Ethical Digital. To date, the initiative has reached over 17 million people across 64 countries, empowering educators, executives, and entrepreneurs alike to reimagine their relationship with technology.
What is Digital Wellness? Digital wellness is the optimum state of health and well-being that each individual using technology is capable of achieving.
The Evolution of Digital Overload. In 2026, the challenge of digital wellness has evolved beyond the smartphone. With nearly 1 billion people now using generative AI monthly, we are facing a new era of "AI Burnout." Research shows that while AI was designed to save time, it has often accelerated expectations, leading to a "cognitive bottleneck" where 77% of employees report record-high burnout.
The AI Trap: 72% of leaders believe AI improves productivity, yet 74% of Gen Z workers report moderate to high burnout due to constant digital connectivity.
The Attention Tax: The average individual now switches tasks every 47 seconds, a pace intensified by AI-driven notifications and 24/7 digital "on-call" culture.
The Path Forward: Digital Wellness Day 2026 focuses on "Human-Centric AI” and how learning to use these powerful tools to fuel our creativity rather than fatigue our focus.
Since its inception, the movement has been supported by world-class organizations and thought leaders alike. This year, the team continues to scale that impact by focusing on cultivating conversations and events across the world with their new, groundbreaking educational toolkit.
"In an era of AI-accelerated output, Digital Wellness Day is a reminder that real productivity and connection come from balance, not just more speed," says Nina Hersher, Co-founder of Digital Wellness Day. "We are optimizing our tech habits and building a path forward where technology serves humanity."
To support meaningful participation and equitable access for all, the team invites you to get involved through:
The 2026 Digital Wellness Playbook & Ambassador Toolkit: This research-based and actionable toolkit empowers individuals to host local events and lead discussions from navigating AI to digital overload.
The May 1, 2026 Global Activation: Join millions by posting with #DigitalWellnessDay to share how you are reclaiming your focus and building digital resilience in your community.
The Free Digital Wellness Checkup: Access a validated survey in the playbook at digitalwellnessday.com to assess your relationship with tech and receive tips tailored to your score.
Explore these resources at digitalwellnessday.com.
For media inquiries, keynote requests, and paid trainings, please contact info@digitalwellnessday.com.
What is Digital Wellness? Digital wellness is the optimum state of health and well-being that each individual using technology is capable of achieving.
The Evolution of Digital Overload. In 2026, the challenge of digital wellness has evolved beyond the smartphone. With nearly 1 billion people now using generative AI monthly, we are facing a new era of "AI Burnout." Research shows that while AI was designed to save time, it has often accelerated expectations, leading to a "cognitive bottleneck" where 77% of employees report record-high burnout.
The AI Trap: 72% of leaders believe AI improves productivity, yet 74% of Gen Z workers report moderate to high burnout due to constant digital connectivity.
The Attention Tax: The average individual now switches tasks every 47 seconds, a pace intensified by AI-driven notifications and 24/7 digital "on-call" culture.
The Path Forward: Digital Wellness Day 2026 focuses on "Human-Centric AI” and how learning to use these powerful tools to fuel our creativity rather than fatigue our focus.
Since its inception, the movement has been supported by world-class organizations and thought leaders alike. This year, the team continues to scale that impact by focusing on cultivating conversations and events across the world with their new, groundbreaking educational toolkit.
"In an era of AI-accelerated output, Digital Wellness Day is a reminder that real productivity and connection come from balance, not just more speed," says Nina Hersher, Co-founder of Digital Wellness Day. "We are optimizing our tech habits and building a path forward where technology serves humanity."
To support meaningful participation and equitable access for all, the team invites you to get involved through:
The 2026 Digital Wellness Playbook & Ambassador Toolkit: This research-based and actionable toolkit empowers individuals to host local events and lead discussions from navigating AI to digital overload.
The May 1, 2026 Global Activation: Join millions by posting with #DigitalWellnessDay to share how you are reclaiming your focus and building digital resilience in your community.
The Free Digital Wellness Checkup: Access a validated survey in the playbook at digitalwellnessday.com to assess your relationship with tech and receive tips tailored to your score.
Explore these resources at digitalwellnessday.com.
For media inquiries, keynote requests, and paid trainings, please contact info@digitalwellnessday.com.
Contact
Digital Wellness dayContact
Nina Hersher
458-206-1586
digitalwellnessday.com
Nina Hersher
458-206-1586
digitalwellnessday.com
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