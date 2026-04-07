AI & Burnout Are Rising: Digital Wellness Day May 1st 2026 Offers a Path to Balance in a Hyper-Digital World

Digital Wellness Day, celebrated on May 1, 2026, kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, uniting millions across 64+ countries to address AI burnout and digital overload. This global movement empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier tech habits, reclaim focus, and explore human-centered approaches to AI in an increasingly connected world.