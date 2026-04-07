Work'NGear Assets Acquired
Work'NGear (WNG) announced its assets were acquired by a prominent family office and lender Baaj Capital was repaid. WNG relaunched operations, reopens stores in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and revived the ecommerce business leveraging its core brands and private label assortment.
New York, NY, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Work ’N Gear, Inc. (“WNG”), a 25-year-old Mid-Atlantic retail and e-commerce platform specializing in functional footwear, workwear, and healthcare apparel, today announced that its assets have been acquired by a family office–backed operator.
In connection with the transaction, WNG’s debtor-in-possession lender, Baaj Capital, a UK-based family office, has been fully repaid and has successfully exited its position.
Following the acquisition, WNG plans to relaunch operations and reopen up to ten retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions, including Long Island, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, alongside the relaunch of its e-commerce platform. WNG will continue to operate under the Work ’N Gear brand, maintaining its longstanding commitment to quality, value, and service for its loyal customer base.
“I am proud of our staff and field teams for their resilience throughout this process,” said Larry Nusbaum, President and Chief Marketing Officer of WNG. “While the past year has been challenging, the company has persevered. We are excited to continue serving our loyal customer base with a strong mix of branded and private label offerings and are well positioned for growth.”
Jas Singh, Managing Partner of Baaj Capital, added, “We believed in Larry’s strategy and execution plan from the outset. We appreciate the team’s focus and the swift progress toward a successful outcome.”
WNG will now focus on reopening its retail footprint, strengthening its core footwear and workwear categories, and leveraging both leading vendor brands and its private label offerings. WNG will also continue expanding its e-commerce and B2B channels to better serve its growing customer base.
In connection with the transaction, WNG’s debtor-in-possession lender, Baaj Capital, a UK-based family office, has been fully repaid and has successfully exited its position.
Following the acquisition, WNG plans to relaunch operations and reopen up to ten retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions, including Long Island, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, alongside the relaunch of its e-commerce platform. WNG will continue to operate under the Work ’N Gear brand, maintaining its longstanding commitment to quality, value, and service for its loyal customer base.
“I am proud of our staff and field teams for their resilience throughout this process,” said Larry Nusbaum, President and Chief Marketing Officer of WNG. “While the past year has been challenging, the company has persevered. We are excited to continue serving our loyal customer base with a strong mix of branded and private label offerings and are well positioned for growth.”
Jas Singh, Managing Partner of Baaj Capital, added, “We believed in Larry’s strategy and execution plan from the outset. We appreciate the team’s focus and the swift progress toward a successful outcome.”
WNG will now focus on reopening its retail footprint, strengthening its core footwear and workwear categories, and leveraging both leading vendor brands and its private label offerings. WNG will also continue expanding its e-commerce and B2B channels to better serve its growing customer base.
Contact
Work'NGearContact
Larry Nusbaum
310-486-3744
workngear.com
nusbaumlars@gmail.com
Larry Nusbaum
310-486-3744
workngear.com
nusbaumlars@gmail.com
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