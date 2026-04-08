Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving.
Houston, TX, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Healing Through Action, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through education, advocacy, and compassionate action, will host a transformative 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference designed to bring together women from all walks of life. The conference will feature dynamic keynote speakers, interactive workshops, survivor-led discussions, and networking opportunities, focused on healing, leadership development, and personal growth. Attendees will gain practical tools, resources, and connections to help them move from surviving to thriving in both their personal and professional lives.
The conference was created to meet a growing need for safe, supportive spaces where women can connect, share their experiences, and build strength together. Over the course of three days, participants will engage in powerful sessions addressing topics such as emotional intelligence, trauma recovery, leadership development, and finding one’s voice. The event will also feature empowering pre- and post-event activities, an interview and photo area, an author's corner, door prizes, raffle, silent auction, music, and a vendor marketplace showcasing businesses and organizations that support women’s wellness, growth, and empowerment, creating a holistic experience that extends beyond the stage and into the community.
“Healing Through Action is more than a conference—it’s a movement,” said Elizabeth Ruiz, founder of Healing Through Action. “We are bringing together speaker bureaus and publishing houses looking for women who are ready to share their story, coaches, doctors, financial advisors, health and wellness experts, professional organizations, academia, and more to meet women who are ready to heal, lead, and take action in their lives and communities. This event creates a space where stories are honored, voices are heard, and transformation begins. When women congregate together in a supportive environment, incredible things happen.” The organization’s mission is rooted in providing educational programs, community support, and advocacy initiatives that address critical issues such as abuse prevention, personal development, and leadership empowerment.
This 3-day experience is open to women of all ages, backgrounds, and stages of life who are seeking growth, connection, and inspiration. Attendees are encouraged to invite friends, colleagues, and community members to be part of this impactful weekend. Tickets, vendor, sponsor, and additional event information are available through Healing Through Action’s official channels. With limited space and growing interest, early registration is strongly encouraged to secure a seat at this empowering and transformative event.
The conference was created to meet a growing need for safe, supportive spaces where women can connect, share their experiences, and build strength together. Over the course of three days, participants will engage in powerful sessions addressing topics such as emotional intelligence, trauma recovery, leadership development, and finding one’s voice. The event will also feature empowering pre- and post-event activities, an interview and photo area, an author's corner, door prizes, raffle, silent auction, music, and a vendor marketplace showcasing businesses and organizations that support women’s wellness, growth, and empowerment, creating a holistic experience that extends beyond the stage and into the community.
“Healing Through Action is more than a conference—it’s a movement,” said Elizabeth Ruiz, founder of Healing Through Action. “We are bringing together speaker bureaus and publishing houses looking for women who are ready to share their story, coaches, doctors, financial advisors, health and wellness experts, professional organizations, academia, and more to meet women who are ready to heal, lead, and take action in their lives and communities. This event creates a space where stories are honored, voices are heard, and transformation begins. When women congregate together in a supportive environment, incredible things happen.” The organization’s mission is rooted in providing educational programs, community support, and advocacy initiatives that address critical issues such as abuse prevention, personal development, and leadership empowerment.
This 3-day experience is open to women of all ages, backgrounds, and stages of life who are seeking growth, connection, and inspiration. Attendees are encouraged to invite friends, colleagues, and community members to be part of this impactful weekend. Tickets, vendor, sponsor, and additional event information are available through Healing Through Action’s official channels. With limited space and growing interest, early registration is strongly encouraged to secure a seat at this empowering and transformative event.
Contact
Healing Through ActionContact
Elizabeth Ruiz
713-377-2731
https://www.healingthroughaction.org
Elizabeth Ruiz
713-377-2731
https://www.healingthroughaction.org
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