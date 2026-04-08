Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency.
Chicago, IL, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alera Bio, a biotechnology company advancing therapies for rare neuroendocrine and neurological disorders, today announced the appointment of Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).
Dr. Eisen is a seasoned physician-scientist and translational medicine leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning preclinical research through early-stage clinical development. He brings deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination - core areas directly aligned with Alera Bio’s mission to develop transformative therapies for patients suffering from severe neurological deficits.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Eisen to Alera Bio,” said Frank Jaeger, Founder and Chairman. “His unique combination of scientific depth and clinical development experience, particularly in neurodevelopment, metabolic disease, and translational strategy, makes him an ideal leader to advance our lead program, AB-101. His work in remyelination, biomarker strategy, and CNS-focused therapeutics aligns directly with the mechanisms we are targeting in MCT-8 deficiency.”
Dr. Eisen has held senior leadership roles across leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations, including ONO Pharma, Acorda Therapeutics, Eisai, Daiichi-Sankyo and CuraGen. Across these roles, he has successfully advanced multiple programs from discovery through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials, designing innovative biomarker strategies and translational frameworks to guide dosing, patient selection, and clinical endpoints.
His experience includes advancing CNS-targeted therapies, including remyelination programs in neurological disease; leading metabolic drug development programs in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies; and translating complex preclinical biology into clinical strategies across small molecules, biologics, and novel therapeutic platforms.
Dr. Eisen added, “I am excited to join Alera Bio at such an important moment. The company’s approach to treating MCT-8 deficiency, targeting multiple underlying biological pathways including thyroid signaling, mitochondrial function, and neurodevelopment, represents a highly compelling and scientifically grounded strategy. I look forward to working with the team to advance AB-101 toward the clinic and ultimately to patients in need.”
About Alera Bio
Alera Bio is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare and neglected neurological diseases. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company is focused on advancing innovative treatments that address both neurological and systemic aspects of disease biology.
Its lead program, AB-101, is a novel combination therapy designed to restore thyroid hormone signaling in the brain independent of the MCT-8 transporter, while also addressing downstream metabolic and neurodevelopmental deficits. The therapy is intended to improve cognition, motor function, and overall systemic health in children affected by MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome), a devastating rare disease with no approved therapies.
Guided by a patient-first philosophy, Alera Bio combines cutting-edge science with a focused and capital-efficient development strategy to accelerate therapies to patients with urgent unmet needs.
At Alera Bio, the mission is clear: Biology drives us. Patients define us.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of AB-101, planned preclinical and clinical activities, and the potential therapeutic impact of the program. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Alera Bio undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
Dr. Eisen is a seasoned physician-scientist and translational medicine leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning preclinical research through early-stage clinical development. He brings deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination - core areas directly aligned with Alera Bio’s mission to develop transformative therapies for patients suffering from severe neurological deficits.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Eisen to Alera Bio,” said Frank Jaeger, Founder and Chairman. “His unique combination of scientific depth and clinical development experience, particularly in neurodevelopment, metabolic disease, and translational strategy, makes him an ideal leader to advance our lead program, AB-101. His work in remyelination, biomarker strategy, and CNS-focused therapeutics aligns directly with the mechanisms we are targeting in MCT-8 deficiency.”
Dr. Eisen has held senior leadership roles across leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations, including ONO Pharma, Acorda Therapeutics, Eisai, Daiichi-Sankyo and CuraGen. Across these roles, he has successfully advanced multiple programs from discovery through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials, designing innovative biomarker strategies and translational frameworks to guide dosing, patient selection, and clinical endpoints.
His experience includes advancing CNS-targeted therapies, including remyelination programs in neurological disease; leading metabolic drug development programs in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies; and translating complex preclinical biology into clinical strategies across small molecules, biologics, and novel therapeutic platforms.
Dr. Eisen added, “I am excited to join Alera Bio at such an important moment. The company’s approach to treating MCT-8 deficiency, targeting multiple underlying biological pathways including thyroid signaling, mitochondrial function, and neurodevelopment, represents a highly compelling and scientifically grounded strategy. I look forward to working with the team to advance AB-101 toward the clinic and ultimately to patients in need.”
About Alera Bio
Alera Bio is a privately held biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare and neglected neurological diseases. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company is focused on advancing innovative treatments that address both neurological and systemic aspects of disease biology.
Its lead program, AB-101, is a novel combination therapy designed to restore thyroid hormone signaling in the brain independent of the MCT-8 transporter, while also addressing downstream metabolic and neurodevelopmental deficits. The therapy is intended to improve cognition, motor function, and overall systemic health in children affected by MCT-8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome), a devastating rare disease with no approved therapies.
Guided by a patient-first philosophy, Alera Bio combines cutting-edge science with a focused and capital-efficient development strategy to accelerate therapies to patients with urgent unmet needs.
At Alera Bio, the mission is clear: Biology drives us. Patients define us.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development of AB-101, planned preclinical and clinical activities, and the potential therapeutic impact of the program. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Alera Bio undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
Contact
Alera BioContact
Caitlin Murray
844-257-2246
alerabio.com
Caitlin Murray
844-257-2246
alerabio.com
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