Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer

Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency.