HBCU Basketball Association Hosts Free Pro Tryouts in Birmingham, Bringing Elite Talent and Community Together
The HBCU Basketball Association (HBCUBA) will host a free professional open tryout on April 19, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded by Kimberly D. Meadows, HBCUBA is a social enterprise focused on removing financial barriers and creating access through sports. The event is free and open to the public, featuring elite athletes and an ownership group of former NBA and NFL players.
Birmingham, AL, April 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The HBCU Basketball Association (HBCUBA) will host a free professional open tryout on Sunday, April 19, 2026, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School. Athletes from across the Southeast will compete for placement in HBCUBA’s tournament-style summer league, with eligibility open to players 18 and older (must turn 18 by June 1, 2026). The event is free and open to the public, welcoming families and youth to experience high-level basketball at no cost.
Founded by Kimberly D. Meadows, HBCUBA is a social enterprise committed to removing financial barriers and creating access, exposure, and opportunity through sports. What began with the Magic City Surge has grown into a full-fledged league built around culture, competition, and community. The April 19 tryout will feature a live DJ, community engagement, and a high-energy atmosphere designed to bring people together.
The league’s ownership group includes former professional athletes and leaders such as Jason Caffey, 2X NBA Champion; KJ McDaniels; Paul Gaffney; Wes Saxton Jr.; Chad Slade; along with respected coaches, community leaders, and an innovative team owned by high school seniors.
“This is bigger than basketball,” said Kimberly D. Meadows, Founder of HBCUBA. “We are building something that creates real opportunity, real visibility, and real connection within our communities.”
The event is supported by grassroots sponsor Global Safety Professionals, whose partnership helps ensure the experience remains free for both athletes and the community.
HBCUBA’s inaugural season will tip off with Opening Day on June 20, followed by playoffs in July. All first-year events will remain free to the public as part of the league’s commitment to accessibility and impact.
About HBCU Basketball Association
The HBCU Basketball Association (HBCUBA) is a social enterprise and tournament-style league dedicated to elevating athletes, celebrating culture, and strengthening communities through sports by removing financial barriers and creating meaningful opportunities.
Media Contact:
Kimberly D. Meadows
HBCU Basketball Association
www.thehbcuba.com
contactus@thehbcuba.com
Founded by Kimberly D. Meadows, HBCUBA is a social enterprise committed to removing financial barriers and creating access, exposure, and opportunity through sports. What began with the Magic City Surge has grown into a full-fledged league built around culture, competition, and community. The April 19 tryout will feature a live DJ, community engagement, and a high-energy atmosphere designed to bring people together.
The league’s ownership group includes former professional athletes and leaders such as Jason Caffey, 2X NBA Champion; KJ McDaniels; Paul Gaffney; Wes Saxton Jr.; Chad Slade; along with respected coaches, community leaders, and an innovative team owned by high school seniors.
“This is bigger than basketball,” said Kimberly D. Meadows, Founder of HBCUBA. “We are building something that creates real opportunity, real visibility, and real connection within our communities.”
The event is supported by grassroots sponsor Global Safety Professionals, whose partnership helps ensure the experience remains free for both athletes and the community.
HBCUBA’s inaugural season will tip off with Opening Day on June 20, followed by playoffs in July. All first-year events will remain free to the public as part of the league’s commitment to accessibility and impact.
About HBCU Basketball Association
The HBCU Basketball Association (HBCUBA) is a social enterprise and tournament-style league dedicated to elevating athletes, celebrating culture, and strengthening communities through sports by removing financial barriers and creating meaningful opportunities.
Media Contact:
Kimberly D. Meadows
HBCU Basketball Association
www.thehbcuba.com
contactus@thehbcuba.com
Contact
HBCU BAContact
Kimberly Meadows
205-578-2405
thehbcuba.com
Kimberly Meadows
205-578-2405
thehbcuba.com
Categories