HBCU Basketball Association Hosts Free Pro Tryouts in Birmingham, Bringing Elite Talent and Community Together

The HBCU Basketball Association (HBCUBA) will host a free professional open tryout on April 19, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded by Kimberly D. Meadows, HBCUBA is a social enterprise focused on removing financial barriers and creating access through sports. The event is free and open to the public, featuring elite athletes and an ownership group of former NBA and NFL players.