“Inker” Unites the Tattoo Industry
Launching at the New England Tattoo Convention, Inker is a free mobile platform built specifically for the tattoo industry, bringing artist discovery, booking, jobs, events, live streaming, and a tattoo focused social feed into one place for artists, collectors, studios, and conventions.
Woburn, MA, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Launching at the New England Tattoo Convention, the new mobile platform brings artist discovery, booking, jobs, industry events, live streaming, and a tattoo focused social feed into one place.
For an industry built on community, the tattoo world has found itself strangely disconnected in the digital age.
Artists showcase their work on Instagram. Conventions are listed across dozens of scattered websites. Guest spots travel through word of mouth. Job opportunities bounce around private messages. And most bookings happen in the chaotic back and forth of Instagram DMs.
In other words, the digital infrastructure of tattooing has never really caught up with the culture itself.
Roughly one in three Americans now have at least one tattoo, and the U.S. tattoo industry generates billions of dollars annually. Yet the business of tattooing still runs largely through Instagram messages, text threads, and scattered booking tools.
Inker was built to change that.
Inker, which is completely free to use for both artists and collectors, is designed as a dedicated digital home for the tattoo community. It brings artist discovery, booking, jobs, events, live streaming, and a tattoo focused social feed into a single platform built specifically for the industry.
For artists, the platform offers something Instagram never has: structured discovery. Instead of relying on hashtags and algorithms, artists can be found by style, location, and specialty. Whether someone is searching for fineline in Los Angeles, traditional in Chicago, or blackwork in New York, the goal is to make finding the right artist simple and direct.
For collectors, that means discovering the right artists faster and connecting with them directly.
But discovery is only part of the problem Inker solves. The tattoo industry runs across many disconnected channels. Conventions, guest spots, studio openings, and job postings are scattered across websites, social media, and private groups.
Inker brings the industry's scattered tools and communities together in one place.
Artists share their work in a tattoo focused social feed where both artists and collectors discover, engage with, and follow the work they care about. Studios can post opportunities and find talent. Conventions and guest spots are discoverable in one place. Collectors can explore artists whose styles match what they are looking for.
Rather than replacing tattoo culture’s grassroots energy, the platform supports and strengthens it.
“Every other creative industry has a platform that actually works for the people in it. Tattoo artists are running real businesses with real overhead, and they have been forced to duct tape together a workflow out of Instagram, iMessage, and hope. We built Inker to respect the culture while bringing the tools artists and collectors actually need into one place.” — Moshe Arazi, Co-founder, Inker
Tattooing has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry in the United States, yet the tools used by artists and studios remain outdated. By building a platform specifically for tattooing rather than adapting a general social network, Inker gives the industry the digital infrastructure it has long been missing.
The platform makes the tattoo world smaller, more connected, and easier to navigate for both artists and collectors.
Inker officially launches at the New England Tattoo Convention on April 17, 2026, where artists and attendees can experience the platform firsthand.
Inker is available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
For an industry built on community, the tattoo world has found itself strangely disconnected in the digital age.
Artists showcase their work on Instagram. Conventions are listed across dozens of scattered websites. Guest spots travel through word of mouth. Job opportunities bounce around private messages. And most bookings happen in the chaotic back and forth of Instagram DMs.
In other words, the digital infrastructure of tattooing has never really caught up with the culture itself.
Roughly one in three Americans now have at least one tattoo, and the U.S. tattoo industry generates billions of dollars annually. Yet the business of tattooing still runs largely through Instagram messages, text threads, and scattered booking tools.
Inker was built to change that.
Inker, which is completely free to use for both artists and collectors, is designed as a dedicated digital home for the tattoo community. It brings artist discovery, booking, jobs, events, live streaming, and a tattoo focused social feed into a single platform built specifically for the industry.
For artists, the platform offers something Instagram never has: structured discovery. Instead of relying on hashtags and algorithms, artists can be found by style, location, and specialty. Whether someone is searching for fineline in Los Angeles, traditional in Chicago, or blackwork in New York, the goal is to make finding the right artist simple and direct.
For collectors, that means discovering the right artists faster and connecting with them directly.
But discovery is only part of the problem Inker solves. The tattoo industry runs across many disconnected channels. Conventions, guest spots, studio openings, and job postings are scattered across websites, social media, and private groups.
Inker brings the industry's scattered tools and communities together in one place.
Artists share their work in a tattoo focused social feed where both artists and collectors discover, engage with, and follow the work they care about. Studios can post opportunities and find talent. Conventions and guest spots are discoverable in one place. Collectors can explore artists whose styles match what they are looking for.
Rather than replacing tattoo culture’s grassroots energy, the platform supports and strengthens it.
“Every other creative industry has a platform that actually works for the people in it. Tattoo artists are running real businesses with real overhead, and they have been forced to duct tape together a workflow out of Instagram, iMessage, and hope. We built Inker to respect the culture while bringing the tools artists and collectors actually need into one place.” — Moshe Arazi, Co-founder, Inker
Tattooing has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry in the United States, yet the tools used by artists and studios remain outdated. By building a platform specifically for tattooing rather than adapting a general social network, Inker gives the industry the digital infrastructure it has long been missing.
The platform makes the tattoo world smaller, more connected, and easier to navigate for both artists and collectors.
Inker officially launches at the New England Tattoo Convention on April 17, 2026, where artists and attendees can experience the platform firsthand.
Inker is available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Contact
Inker Inc.Contact
Nick Taylor
1 (732) 882-9485
www.inker.com
contact@inker.com
Nick Taylor
1 (732) 882-9485
www.inker.com
contact@inker.com
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