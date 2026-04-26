NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety.
Washington, DC, April 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is pleased to announce that following a coordinated advocacy campaign led by industry leaders including James Greer, Chairman Emeritus of NDASA; Jo McGuire, Executive Director of NDASA; Scott Taillie, Vice Chairman of NDASA; and R.H. Barry Sample, Ph.D., nationally recognized drug testing expert, members of Congress have formally written to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., urging immediate action to remove regulatory barriers blocking oral fluid drug testing in federally regulated safety-sensitive industries.
Representatives Andy Harris, M.D. (R-MD), Ben Cline (R-VA), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Mike Bost (R-IL), Mike Collins (R-GA), and Claudia Tenney (R-NY) sent the letter on April 16, 2026, following engagement with NDASA coalition leaders and direct meetings with the Department of Health and Human Services. The full text of the congressional letter can be viewed here.
The coalition has outlined a clear path toward eliminating these regulatory barriers, keeping the federal workplace drug testing program relevant, and ensuring the safety of all Americans who depend on DOT-regulated industries. That path includes recognizing SAMHSA and its National Laboratory Certification Program as the governing oversight authority for federally regulated workplace drug testing and directing SAMHSA to serve as the authoritative body for future updates to drugs, cutoffs, testing technologies, and specimen types.
NDASA Executive Director Jo McGuire stated, “The out-front leadership that NDASA provided in bringing oral fluid testing to the attention of members of Congress while at the same time leading a coalition of interested stakeholders clearly resulted in these members of Congress and HHS making DOT oral fluid testing one step closer to being a reality.”
NDASA and the coalition, alongside governmental affairs consultant Tim Monohan with 7M Solutions, will continue to engage with Members of Congress and the Executive Branch to ensure HHS acts without further delay. The congressional letter requests a formal HHS response with specific steps and a timeline within 30 days.
With over 3,000 members, the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is the largest trade association representing the drug and alcohol testing industry, including collectors, laboratories, medical review officers, and employers across the country.
To contact NDASA, call 888-31-NDASA or email jomcguire@ndasa.com.
Representatives Andy Harris, M.D. (R-MD), Ben Cline (R-VA), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Mike Bost (R-IL), Mike Collins (R-GA), and Claudia Tenney (R-NY) sent the letter on April 16, 2026, following engagement with NDASA coalition leaders and direct meetings with the Department of Health and Human Services. The full text of the congressional letter can be viewed here.
The coalition has outlined a clear path toward eliminating these regulatory barriers, keeping the federal workplace drug testing program relevant, and ensuring the safety of all Americans who depend on DOT-regulated industries. That path includes recognizing SAMHSA and its National Laboratory Certification Program as the governing oversight authority for federally regulated workplace drug testing and directing SAMHSA to serve as the authoritative body for future updates to drugs, cutoffs, testing technologies, and specimen types.
NDASA Executive Director Jo McGuire stated, “The out-front leadership that NDASA provided in bringing oral fluid testing to the attention of members of Congress while at the same time leading a coalition of interested stakeholders clearly resulted in these members of Congress and HHS making DOT oral fluid testing one step closer to being a reality.”
NDASA and the coalition, alongside governmental affairs consultant Tim Monohan with 7M Solutions, will continue to engage with Members of Congress and the Executive Branch to ensure HHS acts without further delay. The congressional letter requests a formal HHS response with specific steps and a timeline within 30 days.
With over 3,000 members, the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is the largest trade association representing the drug and alcohol testing industry, including collectors, laboratories, medical review officers, and employers across the country.
To contact NDASA, call 888-31-NDASA or email jomcguire@ndasa.com.
Contact
National Drug and Alcohol Screening AssociationContact
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
info@ndasa.com
Jo McGuire
888-316-3272
www.ndasa.com
info@ndasa.com
Multimedia
Congressional Letter to HHS
Congressional Letter to HHS Secretary urging immediate action on U.S. DOT oral fluid testing.
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