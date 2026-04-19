artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience.
Orlando, FL, April 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- artisJet has been awarded the Gold Edison Award in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category for its BEC1GO technology.
BEC1GO enables color, Braille, and texture printing in a single process, simplifying production while expanding application possibilities. It is designed to address real-world needs across multiple industries, including ADA-compliant signage, personalized products, and brand customer experience projects.
Rather than focusing only on printing performance, BEC1GO represents a system-level approach that integrates hardware, software, and workflow into one solution. This allows businesses to improve efficiency, reduce operational complexity, and explore new revenue opportunities.
The recognition reflects artisJet’s continued commitment to building practical, user-focused innovation. By combining accessibility, design, and production into one unified process, BEC1GO helps bridge compliance requirements with creative and commercial value.
Following this recognition, artisJet will continue working closely with partners to bring these capabilities into real-world applications across global markets.www.artisjet.com/index.php/en/community/25-en-news/417-artisjet-edison-awards-2026-finalist
BEC1GO enables color, Braille, and texture printing in a single process, simplifying production while expanding application possibilities. It is designed to address real-world needs across multiple industries, including ADA-compliant signage, personalized products, and brand customer experience projects.
Rather than focusing only on printing performance, BEC1GO represents a system-level approach that integrates hardware, software, and workflow into one solution. This allows businesses to improve efficiency, reduce operational complexity, and explore new revenue opportunities.
The recognition reflects artisJet’s continued commitment to building practical, user-focused innovation. By combining accessibility, design, and production into one unified process, BEC1GO helps bridge compliance requirements with creative and commercial value.
Following this recognition, artisJet will continue working closely with partners to bring these capabilities into real-world applications across global markets.www.artisjet.com/index.php/en/community/25-en-news/417-artisjet-edison-awards-2026-finalist
Contact
artisJetContact
Feng Guobin
1-581-111-9658
artisjet.com
Feng Guobin
1-581-111-9658
artisjet.com
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