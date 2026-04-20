As the film, “The Story of Everything,” Explores the Nature of Reality, a New Book from Oaklea Press Argues: “You Are Not Your Brain”- and That Changes Everything
A documentary to be released in more than 1000 theaters nationwide on April 30 seeks to transform how Americans view reality. A new book from Oaklea picks up where it leaves off, purporting to explain what this new reality means to each of us as human beings.
Richmond, VA, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As the highly anticipated film, The Story of Everything, brings sweeping questions about the nature of reality to mainstream audiences, award-winning author Stephen Hawley Martin is advancing a provocative and timely argument: what if the biggest question isn’t simply what reality is—but who we human beings are within that reality as intelligent, integral parts of it?
In his book, You Are Not Your Brain: Why AI Can’t Be Conscious and What It Means for Life After Death, Martin challenges the prevailing assumption that consciousness is produced by the brain. Instead, he presents a growing body of interdisciplinary evidence—from neuroscience, near-death experiences, and consciousness studies—suggesting that consciousness may be fundamental, and that the brain functions more like an interface than a generator.
“The film asks what reality is, and from what I know, it seems to me the answer given, or implied, is likely correct,” Martin said. “My book asks and answers a question that's even more pertinent to us as human beings: If that reality is truly what we're part of, then who—or what—are we, and why are we here?”
As conversations about artificial intelligence intensify—especially amid claims from leading technologists that AI systems may be approaching consciousness—You Are Not Your Brain offers a sharply contrasting perspective. If consciousness is not a byproduct of computation, Martin argues, then even highly advanced AI may never achieve true awareness.
The implications extend far beyond technology.
Drawing on research from institutions such as the University of Virginia Division of Perceptual Studies, the book explores evidence related to near-death experiences, veridical perception, and cases that appear to indicate consciousness can exist independent of the brain. It also addresses one of humanity’s oldest and most consequential questions: whether consciousness survives bodily death.
With audiences primed by The Story of Everything to reconsider the nature of existence, Martin’s work offers a compelling next step—moving from cosmic speculation to personal implication.
“This is not just a philosophical argument,” Martin said. “It’s a shift in how we understand identity, meaning, and the future of human life in an age of intelligent machines.”
You Are Not Your Brain: Why AI Can’t Be Conscious and What It Means for Life After Death is available on Amazon as a Kindle ebook, in soft cover, hardcover, and as an audio book. Book stores and chains can order the soft cover edition from Ingram by referencing ISBN 9798295735967
In his book, You Are Not Your Brain: Why AI Can’t Be Conscious and What It Means for Life After Death, Martin challenges the prevailing assumption that consciousness is produced by the brain. Instead, he presents a growing body of interdisciplinary evidence—from neuroscience, near-death experiences, and consciousness studies—suggesting that consciousness may be fundamental, and that the brain functions more like an interface than a generator.
“The film asks what reality is, and from what I know, it seems to me the answer given, or implied, is likely correct,” Martin said. “My book asks and answers a question that's even more pertinent to us as human beings: If that reality is truly what we're part of, then who—or what—are we, and why are we here?”
As conversations about artificial intelligence intensify—especially amid claims from leading technologists that AI systems may be approaching consciousness—You Are Not Your Brain offers a sharply contrasting perspective. If consciousness is not a byproduct of computation, Martin argues, then even highly advanced AI may never achieve true awareness.
The implications extend far beyond technology.
Drawing on research from institutions such as the University of Virginia Division of Perceptual Studies, the book explores evidence related to near-death experiences, veridical perception, and cases that appear to indicate consciousness can exist independent of the brain. It also addresses one of humanity’s oldest and most consequential questions: whether consciousness survives bodily death.
With audiences primed by The Story of Everything to reconsider the nature of existence, Martin’s work offers a compelling next step—moving from cosmic speculation to personal implication.
“This is not just a philosophical argument,” Martin said. “It’s a shift in how we understand identity, meaning, and the future of human life in an age of intelligent machines.”
You Are Not Your Brain: Why AI Can’t Be Conscious and What It Means for Life After Death is available on Amazon as a Kindle ebook, in soft cover, hardcover, and as an audio book. Book stores and chains can order the soft cover edition from Ingram by referencing ISBN 9798295735967
Contact
The Oaklea Press Inc.Contact
Stepheh Hawley Martin
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
Stepheh Hawley Martin
804-218-2394
www.shmartin.com
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You Are Not Your Brain
This is a PDF of the soft cover edition of the book for those who wish to review it.
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