Abel Funeral Services Supports 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Abel Funeral Services is supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The Phoenix-based charity tournament continues to bring together local businesses and community leaders to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Phoenix, AZ, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Abel Funeral Services is continuing its support of the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026, at Arizona Grand Golf Course.
Hosted by the El Zaribah Shrine’s Sandbaggers Golf Club, the annual charity tournament raises funds and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, a healthcare system dedicated to providing advanced pediatric care to children regardless of their families’ ability to pay.
Abel Funeral Services has been a consistent supporter of the tournament and the charitable mission behind the event. Their continued involvement reflects a shared commitment to community service and helping children receive the specialized medical care they need.
“Support from local organizations like Abel Funeral Services plays an important role in the success of this event,” said Rickey Martinez, Executive Director of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. “Their partnership helps expand the reach of the tournament and strengthen the impact we can make in support of Shriners Children’s Hospitals.”
Now entering its 29th year, the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic has become one of the Phoenix area’s established charitable golf tournaments. The event brings together business leaders, community members, and supporters for a day of golf, networking, raffles, and charitable giving.
Funds raised through the tournament support Shriners Children’s mission of providing life-changing care for children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
The 2026 tournament is expected to draw strong participation from across the local business and nonprofit communities while continuing to build on nearly three decades of charitable impact.
Registration for golfers and sponsorship opportunities is currently open.
Hosted by the El Zaribah Shrine’s Sandbaggers Golf Club, the annual charity tournament raises funds and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, a healthcare system dedicated to providing advanced pediatric care to children regardless of their families’ ability to pay.
Abel Funeral Services has been a consistent supporter of the tournament and the charitable mission behind the event. Their continued involvement reflects a shared commitment to community service and helping children receive the specialized medical care they need.
“Support from local organizations like Abel Funeral Services plays an important role in the success of this event,” said Rickey Martinez, Executive Director of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. “Their partnership helps expand the reach of the tournament and strengthen the impact we can make in support of Shriners Children’s Hospitals.”
Now entering its 29th year, the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic has become one of the Phoenix area’s established charitable golf tournaments. The event brings together business leaders, community members, and supporters for a day of golf, networking, raffles, and charitable giving.
Funds raised through the tournament support Shriners Children’s mission of providing life-changing care for children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
The 2026 tournament is expected to draw strong participation from across the local business and nonprofit communities while continuing to build on nearly three decades of charitable impact.
Registration for golfers and sponsorship opportunities is currently open.
Contact
El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf ClubContact
Rickey Martinez
602-231-0300
https://birdease.com/azshrinersgolfclassic
Rickey Martinez - Executive Director of Shriners Golf Classic
Rickey Martinez
602-231-0300
https://birdease.com/azshrinersgolfclassic
Rickey Martinez - Executive Director of Shriners Golf Classic
Multimedia
The Spencer McBride Memorial, Shriners Golf Classic
The Spencer McBride Memorial, 29th Annual Shriners Golf Classic
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