Arizona Businesses and Community Partners Support 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
Arizona businesses and community partners are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The event brings together organizations across multiple industries to raise funds and awareness for specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Phoenix, AZ, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A diverse group of businesses and community partners from across Arizona and beyond are supporting the 29th Annual Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026, at Arizona Grand Golf Course.
Hosted by the El Zaribah Shrine’s Sandbaggers Golf Club, the annual charity tournament brings together local businesses, community leaders, and supporters to raise funds and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, a healthcare system dedicated to providing specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
The 2026 tournament is supported by a broad group of sponsors and partners representing a wide range of industries, including hospitality, travel, entertainment, manufacturing, retail, and technology. Participating organizations include Ramen Hood, BackSwing Golf Events, X Ray Designs, Spear Travel Group, RKDA Travel LLC, Phoenix Rubber Stamp Company, Hayden Acres, Shriners International, Mental Joe, Dude Mama / ButterBottoms, Arizona Grand Golf Course, and Rockford Fosgate.
Now entering its 29th year, the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic has become one of the Phoenix area’s longstanding charitable golf events, supporting Shriners Children’s mission of delivering life-changing medical care to children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
“We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and community partners who help make this event possible,” said Rickey Martinez, Executive Director of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. “Their involvement reflects the strength of the community and helps us continue supporting the important work of Shriners Children’s Hospitals.”
Each year, the tournament attracts participants from across Arizona’s business community for a day of golf, networking, raffles, and charitable giving. Sponsors and partners play a key role in helping the tournament expand its reach and impact.
Funds raised through the event support Shriners Children’s mission of providing world-class pediatric care to children in need.
The 2026 tournament is expected to draw strong participation while continuing to build on nearly three decades of charitable impact.
Registration for golfers and sponsorship opportunities is currently open.
Hosted by the El Zaribah Shrine’s Sandbaggers Golf Club, the annual charity tournament brings together local businesses, community leaders, and supporters to raise funds and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, a healthcare system dedicated to providing specialized pediatric care regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
The 2026 tournament is supported by a broad group of sponsors and partners representing a wide range of industries, including hospitality, travel, entertainment, manufacturing, retail, and technology. Participating organizations include Ramen Hood, BackSwing Golf Events, X Ray Designs, Spear Travel Group, RKDA Travel LLC, Phoenix Rubber Stamp Company, Hayden Acres, Shriners International, Mental Joe, Dude Mama / ButterBottoms, Arizona Grand Golf Course, and Rockford Fosgate.
Now entering its 29th year, the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic has become one of the Phoenix area’s longstanding charitable golf events, supporting Shriners Children’s mission of delivering life-changing medical care to children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
“We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and community partners who help make this event possible,” said Rickey Martinez, Executive Director of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. “Their involvement reflects the strength of the community and helps us continue supporting the important work of Shriners Children’s Hospitals.”
Each year, the tournament attracts participants from across Arizona’s business community for a day of golf, networking, raffles, and charitable giving. Sponsors and partners play a key role in helping the tournament expand its reach and impact.
Funds raised through the event support Shriners Children’s mission of providing world-class pediatric care to children in need.
The 2026 tournament is expected to draw strong participation while continuing to build on nearly three decades of charitable impact.
Registration for golfers and sponsorship opportunities is currently open.
Contact
El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf ClubContact
Rickey Martinez
602-231-0300
https://birdease.com/azshrinersgolfclassic
Rickey Martinez - Executive Director of Shriners Golf Classic
Rickey Martinez
602-231-0300
https://birdease.com/azshrinersgolfclassic
Rickey Martinez - Executive Director of Shriners Golf Classic
Multimedia
The Spencer McBride Memorial, Shriners Golf Classic
The Spencer McBride Memorial, 29th Annual Shriners Golf Classic
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