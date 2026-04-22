Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds
Zilla Marketplace, a new online platform, is testing AI-generated listings designed to simplify how individuals and businesses sell locally. By allowing users to create listings from a single photo, the platform aims to reduce listing time and improve the overall selling experience.
Phoenix, AZ, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zilla Marketplace, a new online buying and selling platform, is introducing an AI-powered listing system designed to simplify how people and businesses create listings online.
The platform allows users to generate a full listing, including title and description, by simply uploading a photo. The goal is to reduce the time and effort required to post items for sale, especially for individuals who find traditional listing processes time-consuming.
“Most marketplaces still require users to manually enter titles, descriptions, and details,” said a representative of Zilla Marketplace. “We wanted to test whether that entire process could be simplified using AI, without sacrificing quality.”
Zilla Marketplace supports a wide range of categories, including vehicles, real estate, electronics, furniture, services, and local business listings. The platform is designed to accommodate both individual sellers and business accounts, including auto dealers and service providers.
In addition to AI-assisted listings, the platform is being developed with a focus on structured data, search visibility, and scalable inventory management. This includes support for dealer inventory feeds and business listings, allowing companies to manage listings more efficiently.
The company is currently in an early growth phase and is actively encouraging users to test the platform and provide feedback on the listing experience and overall usability.
Zilla Marketplace is available online and accessible to users across the United States.
To learn more, visit zillamarketplace.com
The platform allows users to generate a full listing, including title and description, by simply uploading a photo. The goal is to reduce the time and effort required to post items for sale, especially for individuals who find traditional listing processes time-consuming.
“Most marketplaces still require users to manually enter titles, descriptions, and details,” said a representative of Zilla Marketplace. “We wanted to test whether that entire process could be simplified using AI, without sacrificing quality.”
Zilla Marketplace supports a wide range of categories, including vehicles, real estate, electronics, furniture, services, and local business listings. The platform is designed to accommodate both individual sellers and business accounts, including auto dealers and service providers.
In addition to AI-assisted listings, the platform is being developed with a focus on structured data, search visibility, and scalable inventory management. This includes support for dealer inventory feeds and business listings, allowing companies to manage listings more efficiently.
The company is currently in an early growth phase and is actively encouraging users to test the platform and provide feedback on the listing experience and overall usability.
Zilla Marketplace is available online and accessible to users across the United States.
To learn more, visit zillamarketplace.com
Contact
ZIlla MarketplaceContact
Pat Hart
(480) 588-0086
zillamarketplace.com
Pat Hart
(480) 588-0086
zillamarketplace.com
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Official logo for Zilla Marketplace, a platform designed to simplify online listings using AI-powered tools.
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