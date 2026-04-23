Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County

Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities.