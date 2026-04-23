Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities.
Knoxville, TN, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Colossal Productions is proud to announce its role as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run, benefiting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center. The event will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Maryville Greenbelt Amphitheater.
Held during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run brings the community together to raise awareness and critical funding for children and families affected by abuse and trauma throughout Blount County. All proceeds from the event directly support the life-changing work of New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides advocacy, resources, and a path toward healing for those in need.
As part of its sponsorship, Colossal Productions will have its signature 16’ x 9’7” LED Trailer onsite, delivering a dynamic visual experience for attendees throughout the event. Following the race, participants and families will have the opportunity to engage in a fun, interactive activation by playing Mario Kart on the massive LED screen, creating a memorable, family-friendly atmosphere that extends beyond the finish line.
“We’re honored to support an organization that brings hope and healing to children and families in our community,” said Adrienne Place of Colossal Productions. “Events like Heroes for Hope remind us how powerful it is when a community comes together for a greater cause. We’re proud to use our technology to help create an engaging and uplifting experience for everyone involved.”
The Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run continues to grow each year as a cornerstone community event, uniting runners, families, and local businesses around a shared mission: protecting children and strengthening families.
Event Details:
Event: Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run
Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
Location: Maryville Greenbelt Amphitheater
Address: 325 Court Street, Maryville, TN 37804
About Colossal Productions
Colossal Productions is an East Tennessee-based event technology and production company specializing in mobile LED screen rentals and event production. Serving corporate, community, and private events, Colossal Productions delivers high-impact visual experiences that transform events into unforgettable moments.
www.colossalproductions.com
Held during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run brings the community together to raise awareness and critical funding for children and families affected by abuse and trauma throughout Blount County. All proceeds from the event directly support the life-changing work of New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides advocacy, resources, and a path toward healing for those in need.
As part of its sponsorship, Colossal Productions will have its signature 16’ x 9’7” LED Trailer onsite, delivering a dynamic visual experience for attendees throughout the event. Following the race, participants and families will have the opportunity to engage in a fun, interactive activation by playing Mario Kart on the massive LED screen, creating a memorable, family-friendly atmosphere that extends beyond the finish line.
“We’re honored to support an organization that brings hope and healing to children and families in our community,” said Adrienne Place of Colossal Productions. “Events like Heroes for Hope remind us how powerful it is when a community comes together for a greater cause. We’re proud to use our technology to help create an engaging and uplifting experience for everyone involved.”
The Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run continues to grow each year as a cornerstone community event, uniting runners, families, and local businesses around a shared mission: protecting children and strengthening families.
Event Details:
Event: Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run
Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026
Location: Maryville Greenbelt Amphitheater
Address: 325 Court Street, Maryville, TN 37804
About Colossal Productions
Colossal Productions is an East Tennessee-based event technology and production company specializing in mobile LED screen rentals and event production. Serving corporate, community, and private events, Colossal Productions delivers high-impact visual experiences that transform events into unforgettable moments.
www.colossalproductions.com
Contact
Colossal Productions LLCContact
Adrienne Place
1-865-236-1850
www.colossalproductions.com
Partnership verification contact Anna Ferrell aferrell@newhopecac.org
Adrienne Place
1-865-236-1850
www.colossalproductions.com
Partnership verification contact Anna Ferrell aferrell@newhopecac.org
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