New Investigation Reignites Global Mystery of James Bond's Stolen Aston Martin DB5
Trial attorney and forensic historian Daniel J. Voelker presents fresh analysis, examines long-standing theories, and offers a new perspective about the fate of cinema's most legendary missing car.
Chicago, IL, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- One of the most famous unsolved thefts in cinematic and automotive history is back in the spotlight. In a sweeping new article, trial attorney, forensic historian, and best-selling author Daniel J. Voelker presents his analysis of the disappearance of the original 1963 Aston Martin DB5 made famous by Sean Connery's James Bond in Goldfinger and Thunderball — a vehicle now estimated to be worth more than $25 million.
A Global Pop-Culture Mystery
The missing DB5 is no ordinary collectible. With chassis number DP/216/1, it is the original prototype "effects car" associated with some of the most unforgettable moments in Bond film history, complete with the gadgetry that helped define 007’s on-screen mystique: machine guns, ejector seat, rotating license plates, oil slick dispenser, tire slashers, and more.
Its disappearance transformed a celebrated movie car into one of the world's most enduring cultural mysteries.
"This was not just a stolen automobile," Voelker said. "It was a piece of cinematic history, an automotive icon, and arguably the most recognizable missing movie vehicle in the world. The longer it remains hidden, the more powerful the legend becomes."
Voelker's Article Reexamines Long-Standing Theories
Among the article's conclusions:
• Voelker argues that the specific hangar and theft circumstances may have been less secure than some public accounts have suggested.
• Voelker questions theories that the theft involved an aircraft, including claims involving a military cargo plane.
• The article suggests the car may have been removed by truck during an overnight operation that took advantage of vulnerabilities in the hangar's security.
• The article says the DB5’s location may have been known to some observers because of public exhibitions and local visibility.
• Voelker argues that private acquisition is a plausible explanation, rather than resale on the open market, dismantling, or destruction.
Voelker also questions later public claims that the car had been definitively located, arguing in the article that those claims did not provide sufficient public proof.
More Than a Car — A Cultural Legend
The article places the DB5 at the intersection of film history, collector culture, crime, and mythmaking, arguing that its disappearance only deepened its significance. Even without its Bond legacy, the DB5 would remain one of Aston Martin's most revered creations. With Bond, it became something else entirely: a rolling symbol of sophistication, danger, and enduring cinematic cool.
Voelker's piece also explores the broader implications of the theft for the high-end collectibles market, where provenance, security, insurance, and private ownership have become increasingly critical in the handling of culturally significant objects.
About Daniel J. Voelker
Daniel J. Voelker is a leading trial attorney, forensic historian, and best-selling author known for combining legal analysis, historical research, and narrative storytelling. He is also the author of the acclaimed articles "Will The Real James Bond Please Stand-Up" and "It Ain't So Kid, It Just Ain't So, History's Apology To Shoeless Joe Jackson." His work explores the intersection of history, culture, and mystery with a distinctive investigative voice.
In 2025, Voelker also published the best-selling spy novel, Return To Hawaii.
Read the Full Article
The full article, "New Revelations Inside the Mystery of James Bond's Stolen 1963 Aston Martin DB5: A Crime and a Car More Elusive Than James Bond Himself," is available now at https://voelkerlitigationgroup.com/JamesBondsDB5.pdf
Media Contact:
Daniel J. Voelker
Daniel.voelker59@gmail.com
312.505.4841
33 N. Dearborn Street, Suite 410
Chicago, Illinois 60602
www.voelkerlitigationgroup.com
www.jamesbondsastonmartindb5.com
A Global Pop-Culture Mystery
The missing DB5 is no ordinary collectible. With chassis number DP/216/1, it is the original prototype "effects car" associated with some of the most unforgettable moments in Bond film history, complete with the gadgetry that helped define 007’s on-screen mystique: machine guns, ejector seat, rotating license plates, oil slick dispenser, tire slashers, and more.
Its disappearance transformed a celebrated movie car into one of the world's most enduring cultural mysteries.
"This was not just a stolen automobile," Voelker said. "It was a piece of cinematic history, an automotive icon, and arguably the most recognizable missing movie vehicle in the world. The longer it remains hidden, the more powerful the legend becomes."
Voelker's Article Reexamines Long-Standing Theories
Among the article's conclusions:
• Voelker argues that the specific hangar and theft circumstances may have been less secure than some public accounts have suggested.
• Voelker questions theories that the theft involved an aircraft, including claims involving a military cargo plane.
• The article suggests the car may have been removed by truck during an overnight operation that took advantage of vulnerabilities in the hangar's security.
• The article says the DB5’s location may have been known to some observers because of public exhibitions and local visibility.
• Voelker argues that private acquisition is a plausible explanation, rather than resale on the open market, dismantling, or destruction.
Voelker also questions later public claims that the car had been definitively located, arguing in the article that those claims did not provide sufficient public proof.
More Than a Car — A Cultural Legend
The article places the DB5 at the intersection of film history, collector culture, crime, and mythmaking, arguing that its disappearance only deepened its significance. Even without its Bond legacy, the DB5 would remain one of Aston Martin's most revered creations. With Bond, it became something else entirely: a rolling symbol of sophistication, danger, and enduring cinematic cool.
Voelker's piece also explores the broader implications of the theft for the high-end collectibles market, where provenance, security, insurance, and private ownership have become increasingly critical in the handling of culturally significant objects.
About Daniel J. Voelker
Daniel J. Voelker is a leading trial attorney, forensic historian, and best-selling author known for combining legal analysis, historical research, and narrative storytelling. He is also the author of the acclaimed articles "Will The Real James Bond Please Stand-Up" and "It Ain't So Kid, It Just Ain't So, History's Apology To Shoeless Joe Jackson." His work explores the intersection of history, culture, and mystery with a distinctive investigative voice.
In 2025, Voelker also published the best-selling spy novel, Return To Hawaii.
Read the Full Article
The full article, "New Revelations Inside the Mystery of James Bond's Stolen 1963 Aston Martin DB5: A Crime and a Car More Elusive Than James Bond Himself," is available now at https://voelkerlitigationgroup.com/JamesBondsDB5.pdf
Media Contact:
Daniel J. Voelker
Daniel.voelker59@gmail.com
312.505.4841
33 N. Dearborn Street, Suite 410
Chicago, Illinois 60602
www.voelkerlitigationgroup.com
www.jamesbondsastonmartindb5.com
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Daniel J Voelker
312-505-4841
www.voelkerlitigationgroup.com
Daniel J Voelker
312-505-4841
www.voelkerlitigationgroup.com
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